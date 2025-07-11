LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul
Live TV
TRENDING |
balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul
Home > World > ICE Raids Rock Camarillo: Cannabis Workers Detained, Clashes Erupt With Protesters | VIDEO

ICE Raids Rock Camarillo: Cannabis Workers Detained, Clashes Erupt With Protesters | VIDEO

ICE agents launched immigration raids Thursday at state-licensed marijuana nurseries in Camarillo, California, detaining dozens of farmworkers. The enforcement action sparked protests and tense stand-offs as migrant-rights activists clashed with ICE agents and National Guard troops. Tear gas was reportedly fired as confrontations escalated, drawing political leaders and national attention to the unfolding chaos.

ICE raids at California marijuana farms spark protests in Camarillo as federal agents detain workers, fire tear gas.
ICE raids at California marijuana farms spark protests in Camarillo as federal agents detain workers, fire tear gas. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last Updated: July 11, 2025 08:40:12 IST

ICE Raids in Camarillo: Federal agents launched immigration enforcement raids Thursday at state-licensed marijuana nurseries in Camarillo, a coastal agricultural region of Southern California. The raids sparked protests and snowballed into confronatation between federal officials and a growing crowd of migrant-rights protesters.

The two sites which were raided belonged to Glass House Farms, a company operating in Carpinteria, Santa Barbara County, and Camarillo in Ventura County. Carpinteria is about 90 miles northwest of Los Angeles, while Camarillo lies roughly 50 miles from the city.

ICE Raids in Camarillo Spark Protests 

After the news and video footage of the ICE raids circulated widely on social media,migrant-rights activists started to arrive at the locations in vehicle and join the protestors. They confronted immigration agents in the middle of rural roadways, leading to tense stand-offs, according to reports.

Protesters were seen yelling and making angry gestures at armed federal agents clad in helmets and face masks. The agents blocked roads with yellow crime-scene tape. Tear gas was reportedly used by federal authorities during the encounters.

ICE and National Guard Presence at  Camarillo  Nurseries

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents conducted the raids accompanied by National Guard troops traveling in military-style vehicles. An attorney representing workers at Glass House Farms confirmed that both nurseries had already been visited by ICE agents in June. The National Guard’s presence during Thursday’s raids preceded the arrival of protesters.

Glass House Farms described itself on the social media platform X as “one of the fastest-growing vertically integrated cannabis companies in the U.S.” The company acknowledged the ICE visits in a statement on X, saying: “The company fully complied with agent search warrants and will provide further updates if necessary.”

ICE Detains Camarillo Protesters

According to the reports, around 100 farmworkers were detained in the immigration raid before protests began. Cops even fired tear gas shells as the cconfrontations intensified.

Salud Carbajal, a Democrat representing the Carpinteria, in the US Congress, was denied access to the raid site. Also, one of two city council members present sustained an arm injury amid a clash between protesters and law enforcement, according to the reports.

The Trump administration has altered its policy on farmworker deportations several times in recent weeks. On June 14, President Trump ordered ICE to halt enforcement actions on farms, only for the agency to reverse that decision days later.

On July 3, Trump indicated a willingness to allow migrant workers to remain if farmers could “vouch” for them. Shortly afterward, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins declared there would be “no amnesty” for farmworkers facing deportation.

Tags: Camarillo CANNABIS FARMICE agentsICE RAIDS

More News

Adani Bets Big on Healthcare: Rs 60,000 Cr for Tech-Led AI Hospitals
Shubhanshu Shukla, Axiom-4 Crew To Return From International Space Station on July 14: Axiom
Ghee In Coffee: The Ayurvedic Hack Celebs Swear By For Gut Health And Energy
Home Loans In India: Unlock Wealth, Win Tax, And Work Your Way To Ownership
Bangladesh Strips “Sir” From Female Officials
Israel Says Iran Could Still Access Buried Uranium at US-Bombed Nuclear Sites
51,000 Government Job Letters To Be Issued By PM Modi In 16th Rozgar Mela
Smartworks Coworking Spaces Ltd. IPO Opens: Key Things To Know Before You Subscribe
Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan ‘X’ Fans Review: A Heartfelt Yet Flawed Blindfolded Romantic Drama
BJP Accepts The Resignation of Telangana MLA T Raja Singh, Rejects The Reasons Cited In The Letter

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?