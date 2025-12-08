LIVE TV
Home > World > ‘I’m A Little Bit Disappointed’, Donald Trump Says Zelenskyy ‘Not Ready’ To Sign US Peace Deal For Ukraine-Russia War

'I'm A Little Bit Disappointed', Donald Trump Says Zelenskyy 'Not Ready' To Sign US Peace Deal For Ukraine-Russia War

US President Donald Trump said he is “a little bit disappointed” that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is not ready to approve a U.S. peace proposal to end the Ukraine-Russia war, saying talks have paused over unresolved territorial issues.

Trump says he's "a little bit disappointed" as Zelenskyy delays reviewing U.S. peace deal. (Photo: X, Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: December 8, 2025 07:25:47 IST

‘I’m A Little Bit Disappointed’, Donald Trump Says Zelenskyy ‘Not Ready’ To Sign US Peace Deal For Ukraine-Russia War

United States led peace talks aimed at ending the nearly four-year-long Russia-Ukraine war have stalled after American President Donald Trump publicly expressed frustration over Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s hesitation to approve Washington’s proposal.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday ahead of the Kennedy Center Honors, the President himself said he was “a little bit disappointed” that Zelenskyy had not yet reviewed the U.S.-authored peace document, despite three intensive days of negotiations in Florida involving U.S. and Ukrainian teams.

“I’m a little bit disappointed that President Zelenskyy hasn’t yet read the proposal. His people love it, but he hasn’t,” Trump said.
 “Russia is, I believe, fine with it, but I’m not sure that Zelenskyy’s fine with it. His people love it. But he isn’t ready.”

The comments mark one of Trump’s sharpest criticisms of the Ukrainian leader since returning to office, reinforcing his long-standing argument that the war has dragged on unnecessarily and placed an unsustainable burden on the United States financially and in terms of global stability.

US-Ukraine Talks Pause as Key Territorial Issues Remain Unresolved

The Florida negotiations were expected to narrow disagreements on the peace plan, which includes controversial terms related to territory, military limitations and control of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Trump has repeatedly pushed for Ukraine to surrender some occupied territories to Russia as part of the deal a demand Kyiv strongly opposes.

Two major unresolved issues remain:

  • The future of Donbas, much of which Russia currently controls after illegally annexing the region along with Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

  • Control and operational security of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Europe’s largest facility, which has been under Russian occupation since early in the war.

According to U.S. special envoy Keith Kellogg, who spoke at the Reagan National Defense Forum, the negotiations are “in the last 10 meters” but remain blocked by territorial disagreements. He described the situation as the closest both sides have been to a deal since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Zelenskyy Calls Talks ‘Constructive but Not Easy’

Responding to Trump’s remarks, Zelenskyy said he had received a comprehensive briefing from the Ukrainian delegation and U.S. officials on Saturday. In a statement shared on social media, he called the discussions constructive, but acknowledged that they were “not easy.”

“Ukraine is determined to keep working in good faith with the American side to genuinely achieve peace,” Zelenskyy said in a video address, while warning that the path to a just settlement remains complicated.

He also emphasized that Ukraine’s basic positions are well understood by the American negotiators suggesting Kyiv will not accept a deal that compromises sovereignty or security guarantees.

Russia Signals Openness to Dialogue Amid Ongoing Attacks

The Kremlin welcomed the Trump administration’s newly updated national security strategy, which promotes dialogue over confrontation. Presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russia hopes the policy shift will open doors to “constructive cooperation” and play a role in resolving the Ukraine conflict. However, Moscow has not formally endorsed the U.S. plan, saying some key elements remain unworkable.

Despite diplomacy, fighting has intensified. At least four civilians were killed over the weekend in Russian attacks across multiple regions, including Kharkiv and Chernihiv, with widespread damage to infrastructure.

Zelenskyy is set to meet the leaders of the UK, France and Germany in London on Monday as Ukraine seeks a coordinated European stance ahead of any decision on the U.S. proposal. Analysts warn that premature concessions could weaken Ukraine strategically and risk further Russian advances.

As global pressure mounts and battlefield casualties rise, the world watches whether negotiations will restart or collapse.

(Agency inputs included)

ALSO READ: Can Trump’s Team Broker Peace In Ukraine As Moscow Seeks ‘Radical Changes’?

First published on: Dec 8, 2025 7:25 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

‘I’m A Little Bit Disappointed’, Donald Trump Says Zelenskyy ‘Not Ready’ To Sign US Peace Deal For Ukraine-Russia War

QUICK LINKS