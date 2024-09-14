Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Change Mode:

Change Font Size:

Saturday, September 14, 2024
Live Tv

Imran Khan Faces Legal Action For Alleged Incitement To Mutiny

Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has registered a case against Imran Khan, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) and former Prime Minister.

Imran Khan Faces Legal Action For Alleged Incitement To Mutiny

Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has registered a case against Imran Khan, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) and former Prime Minister, for allegedly inciting government officers to mutiny. The case was reported by Dawn on Friday.

FIA’s Failed Attempt to Question Khan

An FIA team, including investigation and technical officers, visited Adiala Jail to question Khan regarding a controversial post on his official X account. However, the team returned without conducting the interrogation after Khan refused to participate without his lawyers present.

Government’s Concerns Over Social Media Posts

Pakistan’s Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar, stated that the FIA would investigate the handling of Khan’s social media accounts. The ministry is concerned that the posts were used to “create chaos and anarchy” in the country and potentially undermine national security.

MUST READ: China-India Disengagement Progress: Troops Withdrawn from Four Key Areas in Eastern Ladakh

Allegations of Conspiracy and Sedition

Tarar further alleged that Khan’s social media posts might have been part of a botched attempt to conspire against the chief justice and other key institutions. The posts were said to incite the public against major state institutions, which Tarar condemned as seditious.

Khan’s Social Media Comparisons and Criticism

In his post, Khan allegedly compared himself to Sheikh Mujeeb-ur-Rehman and made references to recent events in Bangladesh, where statues of Rehman were reportedly demolished. Tarar criticized Khan for his comparisons and statements, describing them as attempts to create unrest.

Minister’s Remarks on Khan’s Jail Conditions

Tarar also addressed Khan’s prison conditions, claiming that Khan’s cell was well-equipped and akin to a “presidential suite.” Despite this, Khan has continued to criticize government agencies, which Tarar stated would not be tolerated.

This case adds to the ongoing legal and political troubles faced by Imran Khan, as the government intensifies its scrutiny of his activities and social media influence.

WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

ALSO READ: S. Jaishankar Praises Advancements In Rule Of Law At Geneva Eve

Filed under

FIA investigation Pakistan Imran Khan booked Imran Khan legal troubles Incitement to mutiny Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf

Also Read

ED Arrests Gurugram Residents In Property Fraud Case

ED Arrests Gurugram Residents In Property Fraud Case

Uganda Mourns Over The Murder Of Olympian Rebecca Cheptegei Killed By Ex-Partner

Uganda Mourns Over The Murder Of Olympian Rebecca Cheptegei Killed By Ex-Partner

Pakistan: Costs Of Diamer-Bhasha Dam Jump 300% Due To Financial Issues

Pakistan: Costs Of Diamer-Bhasha Dam Jump 300% Due To Financial Issues

PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Relief For Dehgam Drowning Victims

PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Relief For Dehgam Drowning Victims

Four Killed In Romanian Floods Amid Heavy Rain Across Europe

Four Killed In Romanian Floods Amid Heavy Rain Across Europe

Entertainment

It’s Official! Vijay Teams Up With Director H Vinoth For ‘Thalapathy 69’

It’s Official! Vijay Teams Up With Director H Vinoth For ‘Thalapathy 69’

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor Pose For A Photo On The Set Of ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor Pose For A Photo On The Set Of ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki

Following Tumbbad’s Re-Release, Sohum Shah Announces ‘Tumbbad 2’

Following Tumbbad’s Re-Release, Sohum Shah Announces ‘Tumbbad 2’

Ariana Grande’s Boyfriend Ethan Slater NOW Officially Divorced After Splitting With EX- Wife Lilly Jay

Ariana Grande’s Boyfriend Ethan Slater NOW Officially Divorced After Splitting With EX- Wife Lilly Jay

Thalapathy 69: Has Vijay Become The Highest Paid Actor Of India After Bagging A Deal Of Rs 275 Crore?

Thalapathy 69: Has Vijay Become The Highest Paid Actor Of India After Bagging A Deal

Lifestyle

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

Allergic Reactions To Chocolate: What You Need To Know

Allergic Reactions To Chocolate: What You Need To Know

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox