Imran Khan Faces Legal Action For Alleged Incitement To Mutiny

Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has registered a case against Imran Khan, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) and former Prime Minister, for allegedly inciting government officers to mutiny. The case was reported by Dawn on Friday.

FIA’s Failed Attempt to Question Khan

An FIA team, including investigation and technical officers, visited Adiala Jail to question Khan regarding a controversial post on his official X account. However, the team returned without conducting the interrogation after Khan refused to participate without his lawyers present.

Government’s Concerns Over Social Media Posts

Pakistan’s Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar, stated that the FIA would investigate the handling of Khan’s social media accounts. The ministry is concerned that the posts were used to “create chaos and anarchy” in the country and potentially undermine national security.

Allegations of Conspiracy and Sedition

Tarar further alleged that Khan’s social media posts might have been part of a botched attempt to conspire against the chief justice and other key institutions. The posts were said to incite the public against major state institutions, which Tarar condemned as seditious.

Khan’s Social Media Comparisons and Criticism

In his post, Khan allegedly compared himself to Sheikh Mujeeb-ur-Rehman and made references to recent events in Bangladesh, where statues of Rehman were reportedly demolished. Tarar criticized Khan for his comparisons and statements, describing them as attempts to create unrest.

Minister’s Remarks on Khan’s Jail Conditions

Tarar also addressed Khan’s prison conditions, claiming that Khan’s cell was well-equipped and akin to a “presidential suite.” Despite this, Khan has continued to criticize government agencies, which Tarar stated would not be tolerated.

This case adds to the ongoing legal and political troubles faced by Imran Khan, as the government intensifies its scrutiny of his activities and social media influence.

