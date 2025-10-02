LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final
LIVE TV
Home > World > In an Indian hinterland town, hotels become Japanese havens for auto expats

In an Indian hinterland town, hotels become Japanese havens for auto expats

In an Indian hinterland town, hotels become Japanese havens for auto expats

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 2, 2025 10:07:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

In an Indian hinterland town, hotels become Japanese havens for auto expats

* Honda, Suzuki expansion into Indian town has hotels for expats thriving * Gujarat's alcohol ban means foreigners need permits to drink * Japanese investment in India up 27% from four years ago By Aditi Shah VITHALAPUR, India, Oct 2 (Reuters) – In India's Gujarat, eating meat or seafood is frowned upon, but in the state's dusty industrial town of Vithalapur, hotels with names like Osaka Palace are churning out ramen and tempura – all to please the Japanese auto engineers and managers who now reside in them. The transformation of Vithalapur's farmlands, which lie 75 km (46 miles) east of the state capital of Gandhinagar, owes much to increased foreign investment in Indian manufacturing – one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's key policy planks. Honda's motorcycle unit first started production in Vithalapur nearly a decade ago, while Suzuki has an eight-year-old plant that started rolling out its first electric cars in August. A bevy of auto-related suppliers and other industrial Japanese companies have also set up shop. Direct investment from Japan in India hit $2.5 billion for the year ended March 31, an increase of 27% from four years ago, government data shows, with much of it going towards the auto and electronics sectors. Not far from Vithalapur's factories, Mizuki Ryokan and Midori are among half a dozen highway hotels that are thriving, home to Japanese staff now in India on multi-year contracts. Such has been the town's growth that Hyatt is set to open a 108-room property this year. But coming to Gujarat, Modi's home state, can pose a major cultural shock for many Japanese. Many Gujaratis are very strict about practicing vegetarianism due to Jain and Hindu religious and cultural beliefs. The state is also one of a small number of Indian states that ban alcohol, making only a few tightly regulated exceptions for foreigners. Early efforts by Japanese expats to acclimate in regular housing in nearby cities did not pan out, with the lack of easy access to meat and fish often proving too much. The 110-room AJU Imperial, where AJU stands for All Japanese Utility, seeks to provide home comforts like signage in Japanese, sushi made with fish imported from as far as Australia and Toto washlet toilets – an expensive indulgence by Indian standards. "We wanted to give people the comfort of place and food so they can focus on work," said Prakash Yadav, founder and managing director of the hotel, which hosts around 100 expats at any one time. But the state's restrictions on alcohol consumption remain a challenge for expats, said Yadav. To enjoy liquor, Gujarat requires foreigners and hotels to obtain special government permits, which are issued after a lengthy process and need to be renewed often. Even then, the amount they can buy each month is rationed. Yadav has been waiting for an alcohol permit since 2019 so he can set up a liquor store in his hotel. "Until we get a license, guests have to drive three hours to Ahmedabad city to buy their monthly stock." (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Additional reporting by Aditya Kalra in New Delhi and Daniel Leussink in Tokyo; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 2, 2025 10:07 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

REFILE-EMERGING MARKETS-EM stocks surge on Fed rate cut hopes, currencies flat amid US shutdown jitters
Afghanistan Bans Internet Nationwide, Taliban Cuts Connectivity Citing Women Immorality, Puts Nearly 50 Million In Digital Darkness
This Southeast Asian Nation Is Offering Permanent Residency, Here’s How Indians Can Apply
Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir Faces Backlash For Showcasing ‘Rare Earth Minerals’ To Trump
LaGuardia Airport Crash: 2 Delta Planes Collide While Taxiing, Video Shows Aircraft’s Wing Detached, Watch

LATEST NEWS

India At Risk? Rahul Gandhi Warns Of ‘Flaws’ And ‘Attack On Democracy’: Here’s What He Told Students In Colombia
‘I Was Just Eating Clean And Breastfeeding’: Here’s How Alia Bhatt Lost Weight After Daughter Raha’s Birth
Zubeen Garg’s Manager And Festival Organiser Charged With Murder, Detained From Delhi
GST Brings Relief For Motorcycle Buyers
Meet Sabri: 16-Year-Old Muslim Girl Making History At Kerala Kalamandalam, Breaking 95 Years Of Tradition
National Award For Kantara Chapter 1? Rishabh Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 Trends, Fans Call For Another National Award To The Film, Check The Movie Review
IB Security Assistant Answer Key 2025 OUT Soon: Direct Link to Check SA/Executive Response Sheet, What’s Next & More
Mahesh Bhatt Wrote Love Letter in Blood to First Wife at 14, She Was Expelled from School
Rajnath Singh Warns Pakistan: Here’s Why Sir Creek Region Is So Sensitive? Everything You Need To Know
Dussehra 2025 in Delhi-NCR: Ravan Dahan Timings & Venues in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram
In an Indian hinterland town, hotels become Japanese havens for auto expats

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

In an Indian hinterland town, hotels become Japanese havens for auto expats

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

In an Indian hinterland town, hotels become Japanese havens for auto expats
In an Indian hinterland town, hotels become Japanese havens for auto expats
In an Indian hinterland town, hotels become Japanese havens for auto expats
In an Indian hinterland town, hotels become Japanese havens for auto expats

QUICK LINKS