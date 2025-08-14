In latest gaffe, Donald Trump Sparks Dementia Concerns With Shocking Comment, What Did US President Say?

Trump Dementia: US President Donald Trump has made another controversy, and this has sparked a massive debate about his health condition. Trump recently referred to the Russian city of St Petersburg as “Leningrad” in a post on his social media platform Truth Social.

This gaffe has made people speculate about the health of the US President. After his recent comments, many said that Trump is possibly suffering from dementia.

This comes days after Trump mistakenly said that he would meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Russia, instead of Alaska.

What did netizens say?

Social media users quickly pointed out the mistake by Donald Trump. They stated that Leningrad officially reverted to its historic name in 1991, following a city referendum.

Some users also recalled Trump’s 1987 visit to both Moscow and Leningrad. The US President went there to expand his real estate empire.

What did Trump exactly say?

US President Donald Trump wrote, “What’s that all about? We are winning on EVERYTHING. The Fake News is working overtime (No tax on overtime!). If I got Moscow and Leningrad free, as part of the deal with Russia, the Fake News would say that I made a bad deal!”

Trump-Putin meeting

American officials have confirmed that the upcoming meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will take place at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, on August 15, according to reports. This will be the first in-person meeting between the two leaders in more than four years.

White House officials say the August 15 meeting will be more of a “listening session” than a formal negotiation. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov have been handling logistics, but Trump has said he wants to “look at [Putin] across the table” to gauge his intentions directly.

