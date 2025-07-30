Home > World > In Videos: Kamchatka Buildings Tremble As 8.8 Magnitude Earthquake Sparks Tsunami Warning

A shallow 8.8 magnitude earthquake hit off Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula, causing violent shaking in buildings and triggering widespread tsunami warnings across the Pacific. Japan, Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, and parts of the US West Coast were alerted. Videos show intense tremors and seismic alarms.

Published By: Lavanya R
Published: July 30, 2025 10:08:29 IST

A massive earthquake measuring 8.8 on the Richter scale struck off the coast of Russia’s far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula on Wednesday, prompting widespread tsunami warnings across the Pacific. The quake, described as one of the strongest in decades, triggered advisories in Russia, Japan, Alaska, Guam, and Micronesia.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the quake struck at a shallow depth of just 19.3 km (12 miles), with its epicentre located about 125 km (80 miles) east-southeast of Petropavlovsk along Avacha Bay. The magnitude was initially reported as 8.0 but later revised to 8.8 after further analysis.

Moments after the quake, dramatic videos began circulating on social media. One clip from inside a residential apartment showed furniture shaking violently as the tremors rocked the region. Another video captured the exact moment the seismic centre detected the earthquake and alarms were triggered. In yet another footage, a building swayed forcefully, highlighting the intensity of the quake.

Despite the destruction seen in videos, no casualties have been reported so far. Kamchatka Governor Vladimir Solodov addressed the public in a video message, calling the quake the most serious in decades. He noted that preliminary information indicates no injuries, though a kindergarten had sustained damage.

As a precaution, authorities issued tsunami warnings. The U.S. Tsunami Warning System alerted that hazardous waves could strike coastal areas within three hours. Russia’s Emergency Services stated that a tsunami wave up to 32 cm (1 foot) may reach the Kamchatka coastline.

Japan’s Meteorological Agency (JMA) quickly upgraded its tsunami warning. It announced waves up to three metres (9.8 feet) could strike between 10:00 am and 11:30 am (0100-0230 GMT) along Japan’s Pacific coast. The agency further predicted tsunami waves up to 1 metre (3.3 feet) across broad coastal areas beginning around 0100 GMT.

In the U.S., a tsunami advisory was issued for parts of Alaska, while Guam and Micronesia were placed under tsunami watch as a safety measure. Meanwhile, in Russia, Sakhalin Governor Valery Limarenko declared an evacuation for the town of Severo-Kurilsk, located south of the Kamchatka Peninsula, citing tsunami risks.

Kamchatka and the Russian Far East lie along the Pacific Ring of Fire a volatile seismic belt known for frequent and powerful earthquakes as well as volcanic activity.

As of now, emergency response teams remain on alert, and coastal residents in affected regions are advised to remain cautious. With surveillance ongoing, the situation is being closely monitored by local and international agencies.

Tags: earthquaketsunami

