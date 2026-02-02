LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
china gdp ICC rulebook Bangladesh news balochistan iran-israel enterntainment news elon musk Epstein case budget speech china gdp ICC rulebook Bangladesh news balochistan iran-israel enterntainment news elon musk Epstein case budget speech china gdp ICC rulebook Bangladesh news balochistan iran-israel enterntainment news elon musk Epstein case budget speech china gdp ICC rulebook Bangladesh news balochistan iran-israel enterntainment news elon musk Epstein case budget speech
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
china gdp ICC rulebook Bangladesh news balochistan iran-israel enterntainment news elon musk Epstein case budget speech china gdp ICC rulebook Bangladesh news balochistan iran-israel enterntainment news elon musk Epstein case budget speech china gdp ICC rulebook Bangladesh news balochistan iran-israel enterntainment news elon musk Epstein case budget speech china gdp ICC rulebook Bangladesh news balochistan iran-israel enterntainment news elon musk Epstein case budget speech
LIVE TV
Home > World > India Above US In Global Power? Elon Musk Makes Big Claim, Shares Data, Says, ‘Balance Of Power Is Changing’

India Above US In Global Power? Elon Musk Makes Big Claim, Shares Data, Says, ‘Balance Of Power Is Changing’

India has emerged as the world’s biggest driver of global economic growth, overtaking the United States, according to data shared by Elon Musk. The Tesla CEO said the figures signal a major shift in global economic power away from traditional Western engines.

India overtakes US as top global growth driver? Data shared by Elon Musk shows Asia reshaping world economic power. Photo: X.
India overtakes US as top global growth driver? Data shared by Elon Musk shows Asia reshaping world economic power. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: February 2, 2026 09:06:34 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

India Above US In Global Power? Elon Musk Makes Big Claim, Shares Data, Says, ‘Balance Of Power Is Changing’

Elon Musk has shared data showing India emerging as the world’s largest contributor to global economic growth, overtaking the United States. The developments were highlighted by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who shared IMF figures and noted, “the balance of power is changing,” capturing what economists describe as a structural realignment away from traditional Western growth engines.

You Might Be Interested In

India and China to Drive Over 43% of Global Expansion

According to reports, IMF projections show that India will account for 17% of global real GDP growth in 2026, surpassing the United States, which is expected to contribute 9.9%. China remains the single largest contributor, with a projected 26.6% share of global growth.

Also Read: ‘After A Night With Prince Andrew, Tour Of Buckingham Palace’: Second Woman Accuses Royal In Shocking New Epstein Revelation – What Really Happened?

You Might Be Interested In

Together, India and China are expected to generate 43.6% of worldwide economic expansion, making the two Asian economies the dominant drivers of global growth.

Global GDP growth is projected at 3.3% in 2026, followed by 3.2% in 2027, according to IMF estimates.

Elon Musk Flags Economic Shift Amid Western Slowdown

Musk’s comment came alongside a chart based on the IMF’s January 2026 projections, which outlined the leading contributors to global real GDP growth. His interest in India has been closely watched, particularly as his companies face mounting challenges in traditional Western markets.

Tesla’s momentum in China has slowed, while Europe continues to grapple with regulatory hurdles. Against this backdrop, India’s upward-revised growth outlook presents a compelling opportunity.

The IMF recently revised India’s growth rate to 6.3%, reinforcing the country’s appeal at a time when demand in advanced economies is softening.

Elon Musk Makes Comments About Indian Economy Amid Trade Tensions and Tariffs 

The IMF projections and Musk’s remarks come amid heightened global economic uncertainty and escalating trade tensions. The instability has been exacerbated by sweeping tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump on countries worldwide, including India and China.

For India, the IMF raised its 2025 growth projection by 0.7 percentage points to 7.3%, reflecting strong economic momentum. However, growth is expected to moderate in subsequent years.

GDP growth is projected to ease to 6.4% in 2026 and further in the following year, as cyclical and temporary factors begin to fade.

Also Read: From Death Rumours To Bail: Iran Releases Erfan Soltani After International Uproar – What Changed?

First published on: Feb 2, 2026 9:06 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: china gdpelon muskhome-hero-pos-8IMFIndia GDPindian economyus gdp

RELATED News

Balochistan Burns Again: 145 Killed In 40 Hours, Pakistan Army Loses Control – What Is Operation Herof?

From Death Rumours To Bail: Iran Releases Erfan Soltani After International Uproar – What Changed?

Unannounced, Undisclosed, And Urgent: Why Did Top US And Israeli Generals Hold Quiet Pentagon Meeting As Iran Tensions Escalate – Diplomacy Or War Planning?

Grammy 2026: Big Nominations, Star Performances – When And Where Can You Watch Live In India

‘So Dark At Night’: Did Elon Musk Visit Epstein-Linked Islands? Daughter Vivian Wilson’s Chilling Childhood Memory Sparks Fresh Questions

LATEST NEWS

India Above US In Global Power? Elon Musk Makes Big Claim, Shares Data, Says, ‘Balance Of Power Is Changing’

Grammys 2026 Naked Dress Shocker: Chappell Roan Breaks Red Carpet Norms, Viral Videos Show Her Outfit Hanging From Her Breasts  — Check Photos Here

Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 3: Rani Mukerji Film Shows Strong Growth, Storms Past Rs 17 Crore Mark

Stocks to Watch Today: HDFC Bank, Gabion Technologies, MOIL, Hero MotoCorp, BSE, Hyundai Motor India, Tourism Finance Corporation, REC, Hannah Joseph Hospital, ITC in Focus

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Storms Netflix, Grabs No. 1 Spot As High-Octane Thriller Tops Global Charts

T20 World Cup 2026 Row: Cricket’s Biggest Rivalry, India vs Pakistan, Interrupted — What The ICC Rulebook, History Says Will Happen Now After The Boycott

After Union Budget-Led Rout, Will the Stock Market Stabilise Today? All Eyes on Sensex and Nifty for Future Optimism

‘Something Out Of The Ordinary’: Nirmala Sitharaman Meets 30 College Students Who Witnessed The Event After Budget 2026, Talks About Building A ‘Better India’

‘So Dark At Night’: Did Elon Musk Visit Epstein-Linked Islands? Daughter Vivian Wilson’s Chilling Childhood Memory Sparks Fresh Questions

‘60-Mph Winds, 17 Inches Of Snow’: Did ‘Bomb Cyclone’ Just Slam North Carolina Into One Of Its Worst Winter Disasters In Decades – Watch

India Above US In Global Power? Elon Musk Makes Big Claim, Shares Data, Says, ‘Balance Of Power Is Changing’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India Above US In Global Power? Elon Musk Makes Big Claim, Shares Data, Says, ‘Balance Of Power Is Changing’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India Above US In Global Power? Elon Musk Makes Big Claim, Shares Data, Says, ‘Balance Of Power Is Changing’
India Above US In Global Power? Elon Musk Makes Big Claim, Shares Data, Says, ‘Balance Of Power Is Changing’
India Above US In Global Power? Elon Musk Makes Big Claim, Shares Data, Says, ‘Balance Of Power Is Changing’
India Above US In Global Power? Elon Musk Makes Big Claim, Shares Data, Says, ‘Balance Of Power Is Changing’

QUICK LINKS