Home > World > 'After A Night With Prince Andrew, Tour Of Buckingham Palace': Second Woman Accuses Royal In Shocking New Epstein Revelation – What Really Happened?

‘After A Night With Prince Andrew, Tour Of Buckingham Palace’: Second Woman Accuses Royal In Shocking New Epstein Revelation – What Really Happened?

A second woman has accused Prince Andrew of a sexual encounter linked to Jeffrey Epstein, claiming she was sent to the UK in 2010 and spent the night at his royal residence. Her lawyer says the case adds new pressure on the former prince, who continues to deny all allegations.

Prince Andrew: Second Woman Makes Fresh Allegations (Images:X)
Prince Andrew: Second Woman Makes Fresh Allegations (Images:X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: February 1, 2026 22:55:31 IST

‘After A Night With Prince Andrew, Tour Of Buckingham Palace’: Second Woman Accuses Royal In Shocking New Epstein Revelation – What Really Happened?

A second woman has now come forward with serious allegations linked to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein and Britain’s former prince, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. According to her lawyer, she was sent to the UK by Epstein for a sexual encounter with Andrew in 2010.

As per reports, the woman is not British, and was in her 20s at the time. Her lawyer, Brad Edwards from the US law firm Edwards Henderson, said that the alleged encounter took place at Prince Andrew’s home, Royal Lodge, on the Windsor estate. If confirmed, this would be the first time an Epstein survivor has claimed that a sexual encounter involving Andrew happened inside a royal residence.

Prince Andrew Accuser Claims Buckingham Palace Visit

“We’re talking about at least one woman who was sent by Jeffrey Epstein over to Prince Andrew,” Edwards said. “And she even had, after a night with Prince Andrew, a tour of Buckingham Palace.”

According to the lawyer, after spending the night at Royal Lodge, the woman says she was taken to Buckingham Palace for tea and shown around. Buckingham Palace usually keeps records of tour guests, but according to the BBC, they said that they could not check these records without revealing the woman’s identity.

Prince Andrew’s Lawyer Links Cut Off After Titles Stripped

Reports say that, Edwards said there were communications between his client and the former prince Andrew before the alleged encounter. He also said he had been in touch with “certain legal counsel” representing Andrew in the US, but claimed that Andrew has “seemingly been disconnected from his lawyers.”

He said contact stopped after King Charles formally removed Andrew’s “style, title and honours”. Andrew was stripped of his royal titles in October last year, following the release of Virginia Giuffre’s posthumous memoir. At the same time, it was announced that Andrew would leave Royal Lodge, where he had lived since 2004.

In a palace statement announcing the move, officials said: “These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him.”

Edwards criticised the decision, saying it has harmed victims rather than helped them. “What they have done by simply stripping Prince Andrew of his titles and nothing more, has had the exact opposite effect of what they claim they are trying to do,” he said. He added that Andrew now claims he has no money and no ability to pay compensation, which allows “these women to just suffer,” according to reports. 

Prince Andrew Case Rekindles Epstein Abuse Debate

Edwards represents more than 200 Epstein survivors worldwide. He previously represented Virginia Giuffre, who alleged that Epstein trafficked her to London in 2001 to have sex with Andrew when she was 17. She also claimed she was forced to have sex with him in New York and on Epstein’s private Caribbean island between 2001 and 2002.

As per reports, Epstein was convicted in 2008 of soliciting sex from a 14-year-old girl and completed his sentence in 2010. A BBC investigation in 2025 found that Epstein trafficked several women into the UK using commercial flights and his private jets.

Giuffre filed a civil case against Andrew in 2021, which was settled in 2022 for an estimated £12 million. She died by suicide last year. Andrew has always denied her allegations.

Edwards said he is now considering filing a new civil lawsuit against the former prince on behalf of this second woman.

First published on: Feb 1, 2026 10:55 PM IST
Tags: Epstein caseEpstein filesPrince Andrew

‘After A Night With Prince Andrew, Tour Of Buckingham Palace’: Second Woman Accuses Royal In Shocking New Epstein Revelation – What Really Happened?

