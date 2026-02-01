‘Chasing Underage Girls Around His Kitchen’: Epstein Files Reveal ‘Predatory And Disgusting’ Videos, DOJ’s Release Raises More Questions Than Answers

Newly released Epstein files connected to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein contain disturbing videos showing him chasing what appear to be little girls, shocking people online and sparking wild reactions on social media. The files were released by the US Department of Justice (DOJ) on January 30, 2026. The newly released Epstein files include more than 3 million pages of documents, over 2,000 videos, and around 180,000 images tied to the long-running Epstein investigation.

Among these are videos that show Epstein behaving in ways that many viewers found alarming. In one clip, Epstein is seen chasing what look like young girls around a kitchen. The faces of the girls are blurred out, but the clip has raised serious concern. In another video, Epstein appears to be dancing with a girl whose face is also redacted. It is unclear whether she is underage, but people online have reacted strongly.

Online Outrage and Shock Over Epstein Videos

One commenter on X wrote that, “Chasing underage girls around his own kitchen isn’t ‘bizarre’ — it’s predatory and disgusting. The fact this exists at all is the real horror.” Another user wrote, “Fu**ng predator! Where did those underage girls come from, what about their parents, how did they end up there?!?”*

Victims of Epstein’s abuse have also spoken out. A group of survivors released a joint statement saying, “This latest release of Jeffrey Epstein files is being sold as transparency, but what it actually does is expose survivors. Once again, survivors are having their names and identifying information exposed while the men who abused us remain hidden and protected.”

Questions Over Delayed Disclosure

The latest release comes under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, a law passed in 2025 that requires the DOJ to publish all unclassified records related to Epstein’s crimes. Though the 3 million pages are the largest batch yet, critics say they still include heavy redactions to protect victim identities and may not tell the full story.

Online reactions have been intense. Many people have raised questions that if such footage existed why it was not released earlier. Some people have demanded deeper investigation into Epstein’s wide network of contacts and associates. There have been calls for more complete transparency from the government.

No New Charges So Far in Epstein Case

As per reports, the release of the new Epstein files has not led to new criminal charges, partly because Epstein died in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial. His associate Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted in 2021, however efforts to hold others accountable remain complicated.

Questions about how much and when authorities knew about it have been doing rounds and advocates say that until the full truth is laid bare, the controversy around Epstein’s crimes and connections will not fade.

