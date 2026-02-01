LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
chiranjeevi latest news congress cbfc Budget 2026 Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor asim munir ajit-pawar DOJ chiranjeevi latest news congress cbfc Budget 2026 Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor asim munir ajit-pawar DOJ chiranjeevi latest news congress cbfc Budget 2026 Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor asim munir ajit-pawar DOJ chiranjeevi latest news congress cbfc Budget 2026 Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor asim munir ajit-pawar DOJ
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
chiranjeevi latest news congress cbfc Budget 2026 Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor asim munir ajit-pawar DOJ chiranjeevi latest news congress cbfc Budget 2026 Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor asim munir ajit-pawar DOJ chiranjeevi latest news congress cbfc Budget 2026 Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor asim munir ajit-pawar DOJ chiranjeevi latest news congress cbfc Budget 2026 Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor asim munir ajit-pawar DOJ
LIVE TV
Home > World > ‘Chasing Underage Girls Around His Kitchen’: Epstein Files Reveal ‘Predatory And Disgusting’ Videos, DOJ’s Release Raises More Questions Than Answers

‘Chasing Underage Girls Around His Kitchen’: Epstein Files Reveal ‘Predatory And Disgusting’ Videos, DOJ’s Release Raises More Questions Than Answers

New Epstein files released by the US Justice Department include disturbing videos showing Jeffrey Epstein chasing what appear to be young girls, triggering outrage online and renewed demands for full transparency and accountability.

Disturbing Videos Surface in Epstein Files (Image: X/ spaghettifarm)
Disturbing Videos Surface in Epstein Files (Image: X/ spaghettifarm)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: February 1, 2026 03:25:07 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Chasing Underage Girls Around His Kitchen’: Epstein Files Reveal ‘Predatory And Disgusting’ Videos, DOJ’s Release Raises More Questions Than Answers

Newly released Epstein files connected to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein contain disturbing videos showing him chasing what appear to be little girls, shocking people online and sparking wild reactions on social media. The files were released by the US Department of Justice (DOJ) on January 30, 2026. The newly released Epstein files include more than 3 million pages of documents, over 2,000 videos, and around 180,000 images tied to the long-running Epstein investigation.

You Might Be Interested In

Among these are videos that show Epstein behaving in ways that many viewers found alarming. In one clip, Epstein is seen chasing what look like young girls around a kitchen. The faces of the girls are blurred out, but the clip has raised serious concern. In another video, Epstein appears to be dancing with a girl whose face is also redacted. It is unclear whether she is underage, but people online have reacted strongly.

Online Outrage and Shock Over Epstein Videos

One commenter on X wrote that, “Chasing underage girls around his own kitchen isn’t ‘bizarre’ — it’s predatory and disgusting. The fact this exists at all is the real horror.” Another user wrote, “Fu**ng predator! Where did those underage girls come from, what about their parents, how did they end up there?!?”*

Victims of Epstein’s abuse have also spoken out. A group of survivors released a joint statement saying, “This latest release of Jeffrey Epstein files is being sold as transparency, but what it actually does is expose survivors. Once again, survivors are having their names and identifying information exposed while the men who abused us remain hidden and protected.”

Questions Over Delayed Disclosure 

The latest release comes under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, a law passed in 2025 that requires the DOJ to publish all unclassified records related to Epstein’s crimes. Though the 3 million pages are the largest batch yet, critics say they still include heavy redactions to protect victim identities and may not tell the full story.

Online reactions have been intense. Many people have raised questions that if such footage existed why it was not released earlier. Some people have demanded deeper investigation into Epstein’s wide network of contacts and associates. There have been calls for more complete transparency from the government.

No New Charges So Far in Epstein Case

As per reports, the release of the new Epstein files has not led to new criminal charges, partly because Epstein died in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial. His associate Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted in 2021, however efforts to hold others accountable remain complicated.

Questions about how much and when authorities knew about it have been doing rounds and advocates say that until the full truth is laid bare, the controversy around Epstein’s crimes and connections will not fade.

Also Read: Long Guarded Secrets Spilled? More than 3 Million Epstein Files, 2,000 Videos Released, DAG US Says Justice Department ‘Did Not Protect Trump’

First published on: Feb 1, 2026 3:25 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Epstein filesJeffrey Epsteinlatest videos

RELATED News

Hollywood Did Not See This Coming: Melania Trump Documentary Opens Strong In US As UK Audiences Stay Away

Nuclear Power Play: Russia Invites India To Join MBIR, World’s Most Powerful Research Reactor ‘Built To Lead For Decades’

‘Hands On Stomach, Staring Eyes’: Ex-Prince Andrew Dogged Again As Epstein Files Show Him Kneeling Over Woman In Disturbing Photos

Bill Gates Dismisses Epstein Files’ ‘Sex With Russian Girls’ Claims As ‘Absurd And Completely False,’ Says Attempt To Defame Him

‘Nuclear Technology Cannot Be Eliminated’: Iran Army Chief Issues Sharp Warning to US, Israel After Trump’s ‘Massive Armada’ Threat

LATEST NEWS

‘Chasing Underage Girls Around His Kitchen’: Epstein Files Reveal ‘Predatory And Disgusting’ Videos, DOJ’s Release Raises More Questions Than Answers

‘A Baby Boy And Baby Girl’: Ram Charan And Upasana Konidela Welcome Twins, Chiranjeevi Calls It ‘Divine Blessing’

UP Accident Horror: ‘Returning From Pilgrimage’, Six Killed, Including Five From Same Village In Agra, As Autos Crash Into Truck

‘Zero Tolerance On Terrorism’: Can The New Delhi Declaration Finally Make India-Arab Cooperation A Global Game-Changer?

‘Most Horrific, Incapable, Corrupt President Ever’: Navjot Kaur Sidhu Quits Congress — Is Punjab Unit Imploding From Within?

‘Leaked 40 Early, Took Five-For Later’: Arshdeep Singh’s Stunning Comeback Seals Thumping Win For India In 5th T20I Vs New Zealand

Vijay’s ‘Jananayagan’ Release Date Out? After CBFC Row, Thalapathy’s Farewell Film Likely To Hit Theatres Between Feb 12–26

Who Was Grady Demond Wilson? ‘Sanford And Son’ Star, Sitcom Icon Passes Away At 79- A Look At His Legacy

IND vs NZ: Ishan Kishan Explodes With Maiden T20I Century, 103 Off 43 Puts World Cup Rivals on Notice

Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Set to Break a 75-Year Tradition Tomorrow- Here’s Why It’s Historic and Different

‘Chasing Underage Girls Around His Kitchen’: Epstein Files Reveal ‘Predatory And Disgusting’ Videos, DOJ’s Release Raises More Questions Than Answers

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Chasing Underage Girls Around His Kitchen’: Epstein Files Reveal ‘Predatory And Disgusting’ Videos, DOJ’s Release Raises More Questions Than Answers

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Chasing Underage Girls Around His Kitchen’: Epstein Files Reveal ‘Predatory And Disgusting’ Videos, DOJ’s Release Raises More Questions Than Answers
‘Chasing Underage Girls Around His Kitchen’: Epstein Files Reveal ‘Predatory And Disgusting’ Videos, DOJ’s Release Raises More Questions Than Answers
‘Chasing Underage Girls Around His Kitchen’: Epstein Files Reveal ‘Predatory And Disgusting’ Videos, DOJ’s Release Raises More Questions Than Answers
‘Chasing Underage Girls Around His Kitchen’: Epstein Files Reveal ‘Predatory And Disgusting’ Videos, DOJ’s Release Raises More Questions Than Answers

QUICK LINKS