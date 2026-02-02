From Death Rumours To Bail: Iran Releases Erfan Soltani After International Uproar – What Changed?

Iran has released protester Erfan Soltani on bail after his case sparked a worldwide reaction and warnings from the United States, the protester’s lawyer confirmed. Soltani, a 26-year-old protester, was detained in January during nationwide anti-government demonstrations and was accused by Iranian authorities of propaganda against the Islamic system and acting against national security.

As per reports, Erfan Soltani’s release came on Saturday, January 31, 2026, after a bail of two billion tomans which is roughly around $12,600 was paid, his lawyer Amir Mousakhani told. Mousakhani said Soltani was freed and had received all of his belongings, including his cellphone.

Erfan Soltani Was Arrested During Nationwide Protests

The news follows weeks of confusion and concern about Soltani’s fate. Early reports had claimed that Erfan Soltani had been sentenced to death and was expected to be executed on January 14, making him one of the first protesters to face capital punishment in the brutal crackdown. Iranian state authorities later denied the death sentence and said his case was still under investigation, and that the charges against him did not carry the death penalty.

Erfan Soltani was arrested on January 8 or 10, depending on reporting, in Fardis, near Karaj, outside Tehran, during demonstrations that began late in December 2025 over economic hardship and rapidly expanded to wider political discontent.

US Issues Strong Warning

The United States government, including President Donald Trump, had publicly warned that “very strong action” could follow if Iranian authorities carried out executions of anti-government protesters. Trump had also indicated that the US was prepared to act over the treatment of protesters, including deploying naval forces to the region.

Iran’s leadership, in turn, has strongly rejected US pressure. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s Supreme Leader, called US threats “nothing new,” and warned that if America were to start a war, “this time it will be a regional war.” He urged Iranians not to be frightened by such rhetoric.

Rare Relief Amid Crackdown

The protests in Iran have been met with a violent response by authorities, and there have been conflicting reports on the number of casualties and detainees. While Iranian official figures are lower, some human rights agencies estimate thousands killed and tens of thousands detained during the unrest.

Soltani’s release on bail is seen by activists and his supporters as a rare positive development amid a wider crackdown. It remains unclear what his legal status will be moving forward or whether he will face trial, but his freedom for now brings relief to his family and to those campaigning against executions of protesters.

