LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
iran-israel enterntainment news elon musk icc Epstein case ind vs pak Budget 2026 budget speech iran-israel enterntainment news elon musk icc Epstein case ind vs pak Budget 2026 budget speech iran-israel enterntainment news elon musk icc Epstein case ind vs pak Budget 2026 budget speech iran-israel enterntainment news elon musk icc Epstein case ind vs pak Budget 2026 budget speech
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
iran-israel enterntainment news elon musk icc Epstein case ind vs pak Budget 2026 budget speech iran-israel enterntainment news elon musk icc Epstein case ind vs pak Budget 2026 budget speech iran-israel enterntainment news elon musk icc Epstein case ind vs pak Budget 2026 budget speech iran-israel enterntainment news elon musk icc Epstein case ind vs pak Budget 2026 budget speech
LIVE TV
Home > World > From Death Rumours To Bail: Iran Releases Erfan Soltani After International Uproar – What Changed?

From Death Rumours To Bail: Iran Releases Erfan Soltani After International Uproar – What Changed?

Iran has released 26-year-old protester Erfan Soltani on bail after global outrage and strong warnings from the US over reports that he could face execution. His case had become a flashpoint amid Iran’s crackdown on anti-government protests.

Erfan Soltani Released on Bail (Image: X)
Erfan Soltani Released on Bail (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: February 2, 2026 05:35:19 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

From Death Rumours To Bail: Iran Releases Erfan Soltani After International Uproar – What Changed?

Iran has released protester Erfan Soltani on bail after his case sparked a worldwide reaction and warnings from the United States, the protester’s lawyer confirmed. Soltani, a 26-year-old protester, was detained in January during nationwide anti-government demonstrations and was accused by Iranian authorities of propaganda against the Islamic system and acting against national security.

You Might Be Interested In

As per reports, Erfan Soltani’s release came on Saturday, January 31, 2026, after a bail of two billion tomans which is roughly around $12,600 was paid, his lawyer Amir Mousakhani told. Mousakhani said Soltani was freed and had received all of his belongings, including his cellphone.

Erfan Soltani Was Arrested During Nationwide Protests

The news follows weeks of confusion and concern about Soltani’s fate. Early reports had claimed that Erfan Soltani had been sentenced to death and was expected to be executed on January 14, making him one of the first protesters to face capital punishment in the brutal crackdown. Iranian state authorities later denied the death sentence and said his case was still under investigation, and that the charges against him did not carry the death penalty.

You Might Be Interested In

Erfan Soltani was arrested on January 8 or 10, depending on reporting, in Fardis, near Karaj, outside Tehran, during demonstrations that began late in December 2025 over economic hardship and rapidly expanded to wider political discontent.

US Issues Strong Warning

The United States government, including President Donald Trump, had publicly warned that “very strong action” could follow if Iranian authorities carried out executions of anti-government protesters. Trump had also indicated that the US was prepared to act over the treatment of protesters, including deploying naval forces to the region.

Iran’s leadership, in turn, has strongly rejected US pressure. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s Supreme Leader, called US threats “nothing new,” and warned that if America were to start a war, “this time it will be a regional war.” He urged Iranians not to be frightened by such rhetoric.

Rare Relief Amid Crackdown

The protests in Iran have been met with a violent response by authorities, and there have been conflicting reports on the number of casualties and detainees. While Iranian official figures are lower, some human rights agencies estimate thousands killed and tens of thousands detained during the unrest.

Soltani’s release on bail is seen by activists and his supporters as a rare positive development amid a wider crackdown. It remains unclear what his legal status will be moving forward or whether he will face trial, but his freedom for now brings relief to his family and to those campaigning against executions of protesters.

Also Read: Unannounced, Undisclosed, And Urgent: Why Did Top US And Israeli Generals Hold Quiet Pentagon Meeting As Iran Tensions Escalate – Quiet Diplomacy Or War Planning?

First published on: Feb 2, 2026 5:35 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Erfan Soltani newshome-hero-pos-13Iran newslatest news

RELATED News

Grammy 2026: Big Nominations, Star Performances – When And Where Can You Watch Live In India

‘So Dark At Night’: Did Elon Musk Visit Epstein-Linked Islands? Daughter Vivian Wilson’s Chilling Childhood Memory Sparks Fresh Questions

‘60-Mph Winds, 17 Inches Of Snow’: Did ‘Bomb Cyclone’ Just Slam North Carolina Into One Of Its Worst Winter Disasters In Decades – Watch

‘After A Night With Prince Andrew, Tour Of Buckingham Palace’: Second Woman Accuses Royal In Shocking New Epstein Revelation – What Really Happened?

BLA Claims Control in Multiple Balochistan Districts During ‘Operation Herof 2.0′, Puts Pakistan Security Forces Under Pressure

LATEST NEWS

‘Something Out Of The Ordinary’: Nirmala Sitharaman Meets 30 College Students Who Witnessed The Event After Budget 2026, Talks About Building A ‘Better India’

ICC Breaks Silence After Pakistan Refuses To Play India In T20 World Cup 2026, Says ‘Consider Long-Term Implications’

From North Atlantic To Palampur: How Merchant Navy Officer Rikshit Chauhan Survived Weeks In Custody After US Seized Russian Oil Tanker

Tahir Mukhtar Cause Of Death: Gaming Creator Tahirfuego Dies At 24 Due To…

The 50 Set For Explosive Start: Episode 1 Set To Begin With Opening Task, Captain Selection And Shocking First Elimination Is…

BREAKING: Pakistan To Boycott T20 World Cup 2026 Match Against India

Veer Pahariya Spotted Sans Tara Sutaria To Celebrate 31st Birthday Amid Breakup Rumours, Gets No Instagram Wishes From Alleged Former Girlfriend

T20 World Cup Ready? Mohammad Nawaz Bags Fifer As Pakistan Register T20I Series Clean Sweep vs Australia

BLA Claims Control in Multiple Balochistan Districts During ‘Operation Herof 2.0′, Puts Pakistan Security Forces Under Pressure

Babar Azam Drops Massive Hint On Pakistan’s Participation In T20 World Cup 2026

From Death Rumours To Bail: Iran Releases Erfan Soltani After International Uproar – What Changed?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

From Death Rumours To Bail: Iran Releases Erfan Soltani After International Uproar – What Changed?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

From Death Rumours To Bail: Iran Releases Erfan Soltani After International Uproar – What Changed?
From Death Rumours To Bail: Iran Releases Erfan Soltani After International Uproar – What Changed?
From Death Rumours To Bail: Iran Releases Erfan Soltani After International Uproar – What Changed?
From Death Rumours To Bail: Iran Releases Erfan Soltani After International Uproar – What Changed?

QUICK LINKS