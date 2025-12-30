LIVE TV
Home > World > India-Bangladesh Ties In Crisis: Dhaka Urgently Summons High Commissioner, Reaz Hamidullah Rushes Immediately

India-Bangladesh Ties In Crisis: Dhaka Urgently Summons High Commissioner, Reaz Hamidullah Rushes Immediately

Bangladesh High Commissioner Reaz Hamidullah was urgently recalled to Dhaka amid rising tensions with India. Diplomatic strains follow protests, Hasina’s ouster, and cross-border allegations. Both nations signal cautious steps toward reconciliation.

Bangladesh recalls High Commissioner. Photo: X.
Bangladesh recalls High Commissioner. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: December 30, 2025 09:58:27 IST

India-Bangladesh Ties In Crisis: Dhaka Urgently Summons High Commissioner, Reaz Hamidullah Rushes Immediately

Bangladesh High Commissioner to India, Reaz Hamidullah, returned to Dhaka overnight following an “urgent call” from the country’s foreign ministry. The development came amid heightened diplomatic tensions between the two neighbours and escalating unrest in Bangladesh.

Violence in Bangladesh

Tensions between Delhi and Dhaka have been noticeable since the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August last year. Hasina, who sought refuge in India amid widespread protests and civil unrest in Bangladesh, was replaced by an interim government led by Muhammad Yunus. Following her removal, Bangladesh formally requested India to extradite Hasina, after her conviction by the courts.

While India acknowledged the extradition request, New Delhi spoke about its concern over the situation in Bangladesh and expressed a desire to restore peace. 

Also Read: Battle Of Begums: Why Bangladesh’s First Woman PM Khaleda Zia Was Sheikh Hasina’s Bitterest Foe – And Why She Was Placed Under Years Of House Arrest

M Reaz Hamidullah Called On Urgent Basis

Prothom Alo, quoting an unnamed source from Bangladesh’s foreign office, reported, “In view of the recent situation in bilateral ties with India, Bangladesh High Commissioner in New Delhi M Reaz Hamidullah was called to Dhaka on an urgent basis. He has been summoned for discussions on the recent situation of bilateral relations.”

India, in turn, recently summoned Hamidullah to convey strong concerns over extremist elements reportedly planning to create a security situation around the Indian mission in Dhaka. In response, Bangladesh suspended visa services at its High Commission in New Delhi and its mission in Tripura. Dhaka also summoned Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma over the incidents outside the Bangladesh High Commission in India.

Bangladesh Says It Is Working On Improving Ties With India

Despite these tensions, both sides have shown tentative signs of reconciliation. Last week, Bangladesh interim government finance adviser Salehuddin Ahmed highlighted efforts by the Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus to improve ties with India.

“The chief adviser is working to improve diplomatic relations with India, and he himself has also been speaking to various stakeholders on the issue,” Ahmed told reporters after a meeting of the Advisers Council Committee on Government Purchase.

He added, “We do not want any bitterness between the two nations. If anyone from outside is trying to instigate problems, that is not in the interest of either country.”

Recent Escalation: Sharif Osman Hadi’s Killing

Relations further deteriorated following the killing of Sharif Osman Hadi, a young leader of the Inqilab Moncho, during an election campaign. Several Bangladeshi officials alleged that the perpetrators had fled to India, a claim firmly denied by New Delhi.

Additionally, remarks by certain Bangladeshi leaders concerning India’s northeastern region triggered strong reactions in the Indian capital, compounding diplomatic strains.

Also Read: Khaleda Zia’s Tumultuous Political Journey: Married To Bangladesh’s Slain Army General, Former President Ziaur Rahman, She Rose To Become The Nation’s First Woman PM

First published on: Dec 30, 2025 9:58 AM IST
India-Bangladesh Ties In Crisis: Dhaka Urgently Summons High Commissioner, Reaz Hamidullah Rushes Immediately

QUICK LINKS