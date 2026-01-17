LIVE TV
Home > World > India Brings Money, Talent; Pakistan’s 300 Million Population Brings Nothing: US Congressman’s Brutal Reality Check

US Congressman Rich McCormick highlighted India’s economic and strategic value over Pakistan, stressing New Delhi’s investments and talent contributions. He warned sidelining India could spell trouble for the US.

US Congressman McCormick says India brings investment and talent. Photo: X.
US Congressman McCormick says India brings investment and talent. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: January 17, 2026 18:35:30 IST

US Congressman Rich McCormick, a member of President Donald Trump’s Republican Party, issued a pointed comparison between India and Pakistan. He highlighted the economic and strategic benefits New Delhi brings to the United States, a contrast he says Islamabad fails to match.

Speaking at an event hosted by the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), McCormick emphasized that sidelining India in Washington’s strategic calculus could be “big trouble for all of us.”

India Brings Investment and Talent, Pakistan Falls Short: US Congressman 

Despite Pakistan’s population of nearly 300 million, McCormick argued, the country neither attracts nor contributes significant investment to the US economy.

“Pakistan is a country with 300 million people, but you don’t see it bringing investments into America. India not only takes investments, but it also brings investments into the United States,” McCormick said.

The Congressman also underscored India’s role as a source of global talent, particularly in key sectors of the US economy.

“Talent matters, and India is supplying a tremendous amount of talent, not just in exporting talented people, but also in what they are filling in,” he added, highlighting India’s growing influence beyond financial flows.

US-Pakistan Relations And US Congressman’s Comments

McCormick’s remarks come amid scrutiny in India over President Trump’s outreach to Pakistan, a shift from previous US administrations that have often regarded India as a strategic counterweight to China in the Indo-Pacific region.

However, Trump sent a clear signal to Islamabad by halting the processing of immigrant visas for Pakistani citizens, indicating limits to the warming engagement.

Indian-Origin Congressman Backs McCormick

Backing McCormick’s assessment, Indian-American Congressman Ami Bera, a Democrat, highlighted that US companies continue to prioritize India over Pakistan for long-term investments.

“America is not creating a strategic partnership with Pakistan. American companies are not putting multi-billion-dollar investments in Pakistan. All of that is happening in India,” Bera said.

Also Read: How India Is Ensuring Continuity Of The Chabahar Port Project Amid US Tariffs, Sanctions On Iran: MEA Explains

First published on: Jan 17, 2026 6:35 PM IST
QUICK LINKS