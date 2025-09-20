LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donal trump Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul donal trump Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul donal trump Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul donal trump Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donal trump Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul donal trump Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul donal trump Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul donal trump Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > World > "India can be food basket of world," says Allanasons' Fauzan Alavi

"India can be food basket of world," says Allanasons' Fauzan Alavi

"India can be food basket of world," says Allanasons' Fauzan Alavi

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 20, 2025 02:15:07 IST

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 20 (ANI): Allanasons’ Fauzan Alavi highlighted India’s growing influence in the global export of agricultural goods and suggested that New Delhi can be a food basket for the world.

Speaking with ANI, Fauzan Alavi said, “We are India’s oldest and probably the biggest Agri export house and from India we export to almost 70 countries… This is, I think, very easily achievable for the simple fact that India has a lot to offer as far as Agri space is concerned. Then secondly, from here, catering to Africa, which is going to be a market that we really cannot imagine if we start catering to it.”

“Agri-space is a huge space. And from India, we can be the food basket of the world… Tariff issues, I believe, will be resolved over time because it is a requirement of both the nations and it’s going to go a little easier, I think in the times to come,” he added.

Fauzan Alavi’s remark came as Union Minister of Commerce Piyush Goyal and Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Managing Director of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (“ADIA”), co-chaired the latest meeting of the India-UAE High Level Joint Task Force on Investments in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

This latest meeting considered a range of trade and investment topics, including ongoing initiatives to enhance bilateral investment flows and new areas of joint cooperation.

The Co-Chairs recognised the positive momentum of bilateral trade which continues to build following the implementation of the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in May 2022.

In the first half of 2025, bilateral non-oil trade reached nearly USD 38 billion, representing a 34% increase compared to the first half of 2024 and a significant step towards the UAE’s 2030 trade targets.

Investment Banker Praveen Kumar Jain exuded confidence that both nations will benefit from the CEPA.

“The impact of CEPA and I2U2 will be very nice. The UAE and Indian governments are very positive about it. We will definitely achieve the objectives of this treaty put forward by Piyush Goyal,” he said.

The India-UAE CEPA serves as a cornerstone of the UAE and India’s economic alliance and a model for constructive cooperation in a complex and rapidly evolving global trading landscape. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: allanasonsfauzan-alavifood-basketpiyush goyalpraveen-kumar-jainuae

RELATED News

Indian industry leaders confident of India,UAE achieving target of increasing non-oil, non-precious metals trade to USD 100 billion
UAE President, Georgian Prime Minister discuss growth of bilateral ties under Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement
Israel suspends Gaza aid from Jordan following attack
“Too Dramatic to Be Legal”: Judges From Florids Dismiss Donald Trump’s $15 Billion Defamation Lawsuit Against The New York Times
Trump, Xi emphasise US-China ties most important bilateral relationship in world during phone call: Chinese media

LATEST NEWS

Amid News Of Dropping Out From Kalki, Deepika Padukone Shares Heartfelt Instagram Post Holding Shah Rukh Khan’s Hand As They Reunite For Their 6th Film ‘King’
PayRupy Partners with BRISKPE to Expand into Cross-Border Payments
Asia Cup: India skipper Suryakumar's hilarious reply on his batting demotion; snubs Pakistan mention after win
Indore to witness 'Shurpanakha Dahan' on Dussehra, burn effigy of women accused of killing husbands, including Sonam Raghuvanshi
"India can be food basket of world," says Allanasons' Fauzan Alavi
Zubeen Garg And Mon Jai, A Cultural Landmark For Assam
8th Pay Commission Talks Underway; Minimum Pay May Rise To ₹26,000! Here’s Everything You Need To KNOW
"He will be remembered for his rich contribution to music": PM Modi pays heartfelt tribute to late singer Zubeen Garg
Happyon Launches Gandhinagar Centre, Adding More Smiles to Childhood
Asia Cup: India hold off Oman scare to extend unbeaten run ahead of Pakistan clash
"India can be food basket of world," says Allanasons' Fauzan Alavi

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

"India can be food basket of world," says Allanasons' Fauzan Alavi

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

"India can be food basket of world," says Allanasons' Fauzan Alavi
"India can be food basket of world," says Allanasons' Fauzan Alavi
"India can be food basket of world," says Allanasons' Fauzan Alavi
"India can be food basket of world," says Allanasons' Fauzan Alavi

QUICK LINKS