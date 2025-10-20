LIVE TV
Home > World > Indian Envoy Dinesh Patnaik Raises Big Security Alarm In Canada, Hits Back At Justin Trudeau And RCMP

India’s new High Commissioner to Canada, Dinesh Patnaik, has strongly rejected RCMP and Justin Trudeau’s allegations linking Indian diplomats to criminal activities. Patnaik raised concerns over his security in Canada and questioned Ottawa’s handling of Sikh separatist groups. The comments come amid renewed diplomatic engagements between India and Canada despite persistent tensions over the Khalistan issue.

Dinesh Patnaik rejects RCMP and Trudeau’s allegations, raises security concerns in Canada amid India-Canada Khalistan tensions. Photo: X.
Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: October 20, 2025 19:21:39 IST

India’s newly appointed High Commissioner to Canada, Dinesh Patnaik, has categorically rejected allegations made by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that linked Indian diplomats to incidents of homicide and extortion in Canada, CTV News reported.

Dinesh Patnaik Questions Security Threats in Canada

In an interview with CTV News, Patnaik expressed concern over the security environment in Canada.

“I find it strange that a high commissioner here has to be under protection,” he said. “I’m under protection. I should not be under protection in a country like this.”

He explained that discussions between India and Canada have recently shifted toward addressing “the entire security situation,” including the activities of Sikh separatist groups.

“What we are talking about now are the different security scenarios that is happening in this country,” Patnaik said. “Security scenarios where there is a group of people who are actually terrorizing, keeping the relationship under hostage. How do we deal with them? How do we deal with the law-and-order situation?”

Khalistan Movement And India-Canada Tensions

India has consistently opposed the pro-Khalistan movement, which advocates for an independent Sikh state in India. New Delhi has often criticized Ottawa for not taking a stronger stance against Sikh separatist activities within Canada’s borders.

In 2023, Trudeau rejected these criticisms, stating, “They are wrong. Canada has always taken extremely seriously violence and threats of violence. We have always taken serious action against terrorism, and we always will.”

Diplomatic Engagements Between India And India Continue

Amid these tensions, Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand visited India earlier this week and met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Following the meeting, both nations signed a joint statement identifying areas for future cooperation, including trade and artificial intelligence.

With inputs from ANI

First published on: Oct 20, 2025 7:21 PM IST
