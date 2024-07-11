India Dismisses Reports of Programme Changes In PM Modi's Moscow Visit

India’s Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra has unequivocally dismissed reports of any cancellations of scheduled programs during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Moscow. Addressing concerns about alleged friction or disruptions, Kwatra emphasized that PM Modi’s trip to Russia was successful, with no cancellations of any planned activities.

During a special briefing on the Prime Minister’s visit to Austria, Kwatra clarified, “No cancellation of programming element during PM Modi’s visit to Moscow. Your reference to friction is surprising and factually incorrect.” He further asserted, “To the best of my knowledge, there were no cancellations of any particular programming element during the prime minister’s visit to Moscow.”

Highlighting the diplomatic engagements during PM Modi’s visit, Kwatra detailed discussions on various issues, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict. He underscored PM Modi’s efforts in addressing the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy, citing meetings with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and Russian President Putin, alongside numerous phone calls aimed at fostering a peaceful resolution.

Kwatra reiterated PM Modi’s stance that dialogue and diplomacy are crucial in resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict, emphasizing India’s consistent messaging on the issue. He also noted PM Modi’s discussions on global economic challenges, energy security, and bilateral cooperation during his subsequent visit to Austria, marking the first by an Indian Prime Minister in 41 years.

PM Modi’s visit to Austria coincides with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Austria, underscoring efforts to strengthen bilateral ties and explore new avenues for collaboration.

