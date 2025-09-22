LIVE TV
Ballon dOr khyber pakhtunkhwa business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 bcci Kathy Hochul
Ballon dOr khyber pakhtunkhwa business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 bcci Kathy Hochul
"India has a geopolitical stake here": Finnish President on Russia-Ukraine conflict

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 22, 2025 15:41:07 IST

Helsinki [Finland], September 22 (ANI): Finland’s President Alexander Stubb has urged that India should play a role in addressing the Russia-Ukraine conflict as “India has a geopolitical stake.”

“I’ve been speaking to PM Modi recently about the situation in Ukraine. India has a geopolitical stake here. So we need to get them involved,” Stubb said at the Helsinki Security Forum 2025.

Highlighting the steps needed to move toward peace, the Finnish president said, “First, we need a ceasefire; only then can we begin peace negotiations. We also need a formal date for bilateral meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin and only after that Zelenskyy can reach out to Putin by phone to discuss on what the agenda could possibly.”

He added that pressure on Moscow must continue alongside support for Kyiv. “Meanwhile, we need to continue ramping up economic sanctions on Russia, and we also need to ramp up the military capabilities of Ukraine by providing them with all necessary defence means,” he said.

Responding to a question on the outcome of last month’s meeting between European leaders and US President Donald Trump in Washington, Stubb said work was ongoing on long-term security commitments. “We are working on the idea of European security arrangements or security guarantees, and on the military side, they are pretty much ready,” he stated.

In August, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also received a telephone call from the President of Finland, Stubb, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said in an official statement.

According to the MEA, President Stubb had shared his assessment of the recent meetings held between the leaders of Europe, the United States and Ukraine in Washington on the resolution of the conflict in Ukraine. Prime Minister Modi also reiterated India’s consistent support for a peaceful resolution of the conflict and the early restoration of peace and stability.

The leaders also reviewed progress in the India-Finland bilateral relationship and reaffirmed their commitment to enhance partnership in emerging fields, including quantum technologies, 6G, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and sustainability.

The MEA added that President Stubb reiterated Finland’s support for an early conclusion of a mutually beneficial India-EU Free Trade Agreement. He also affirmed support for the success of the AI Impact Summit to be hosted by India in 2026. Prime Minister Modi invited President Stubb to visit India soon, and both leaders agreed to remain in touch.

Reflecting on the conversation, PM Modi posted on X, “Had a good conversation with President Alexander Stubb. Finland is a valued partner in the EU. Discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in key sectors such as trade, technology and sustainability. Exchanged perspectives on the ongoing efforts for peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine.” (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: Finlandfinland-presidentindia-finlandpm modi’russia-ukraine

