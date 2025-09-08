LIVE TV
Home > World > India is upcoming superpower with a lot of talent, says DG Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 8, 2025 07:31:08 IST

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 8 (ANI): Eden Bar Tal, the Director General of Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, expressed confidence in the India-Israel ties and hailed India as an upcoming superpower.

He further highlighted that India stands as an “excellent example” of a country whose human resources have built the nation and let it flourish.

Eden Bar Tal said, “India is a coming power with a lot of talent, human resources. We in Israel believe more in human resources than natural resources”.

Underlining the importance of human resources, he said, “When you let the population flourish, they build the country and let it flourish. India is an excellent example of it We will invest a lot of our intention in establishing stronger relationships more and more with the Indian people and the Indian government and business to business, but it goes beyond business, because we believe in the philosophy of Indian people ad we know that it can be a source of stability against the ones that want to destabilise the world and making a profit out of destabilisation”.

On August 28, while speaking to ANI, Israeli Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, highlighted Tel Aviv’s use of modern technologies for wastewater management and said that these technologies are also being shared with India.

Reuven Azar said that with a combination of irrigation, purification, desalination and management of networks, Israel has been able to fulfil its needs and also help its neighbours.

Elaborating on the relationship between India and Israel, Eden Bar Tal said, “We (India and Israel) share same perspective about opportunities and threats. We can see the common theme among radicals and the fact that they express themselves through violence…Through the very close cooperation that we have established with India, and high respect we have historically, together, we can show the world how different societies can have so much in common and can collaborate for better future for the people.” (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: eden-bar-talindiaisraelsuperpowertalent

QUICK LINKS