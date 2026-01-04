Indian Citizen Refuses To Pay For Services, Gets Thrashed By Transwomen in Thailand After He Tries To Flee, Watch

A 52-year-old Indian national, Raj Jasuja, was brutally assaulted by a group of transgender women in Thailand’s Pattaya early on December 27, 2025, following an alleged row over unpaid sex services. Viral videos show the shocking attack near Walking Street’s beachside entrance, raising alarms for Indian tourists in the red-light hub.​

Chaotic Assault Unfolds

Rescue from Sawang Boriboon Foundation rushed at 5:30 AM after reports of an injured foreigner. Jasuja lay battered with face and head injuries; first aid was given before hospital transfer to Pattamakun facility.​

Eyewitness 19-year-old Pongpol Boonchid described Jasuja arguing with one trans sex worker; mutual chases and blows ensued before she summoned friends for a gang beating. The dispute stemmed from Jasuja allegedly short-paying the agreed fee.​

Jasuja has stayed silent publicly.​

An Indian man who refuses to pay for a “service” is beaten by a group of trans men in Thailand. pic.twitter.com/oSYav9bjg4 — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) January 3, 2026







Police Probe and Patterns

Pattaya cops await Jasuja’s formal complaint post-recovery for full investigation, including CCTV review. No arrests reported yet.​

This mirrors recent Pattaya clashes: September’s improper touch assault on an Indian, October’s hotel beating of two Indians with 24,000 baht theft by three transwomen.​

Tourist Safety Warnings

Pattaya’s nightlife draws Indians but breeds risks from payment disputes with trans sex workers (“ladyboys”). Authorities urge caution, clear deals, and immediate police reports. Indian embassy advises vigilance in tourist spots.​

Jasuja’s ordeal underscores perils beyond bargains, health, and legal woes abroad. Full recovery awaited; probe ongoing.​