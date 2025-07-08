LIVE TV
Indian Couple And Two Kids Burnt Alive In Car Crash After SUV Hits Wrong-Way Truck In Texas

A family of four from Hyderabad, India, living in the US, died in a tragic car crash in Texas on Sunday, July 6. Their SUV collided head-on with a truck reportedly driving on the wrong side, causing the vehicle to burst into flames. The victims were unable to escape and were burnt beyond recognition at the scene.

Published By: Zubair Amin
July 8, 2025

Family Identified After Deadly Texas Car Accident

Authorities revaled the identity of victims as Venkat Bejugam, also known as Sri Venkat, his wife Tejaswini Cholleti, and their two children, Siddarth and Mrida Bejugam.

TAll four family members were declared deatd at the accident location. The family’s SUV collided head-on with a truck that was reportedly being driven on the wrong side of the road in Greene County, near Dallas.

According to reports, family could not escape from the car after the impact caused the SUV to catch fire.

Viral posts on social media platform X showed a video in which a large SUV can be seen burning in flames. However, the authenticity of the video could not be verified independently by NewsX.

The bodies were charred to the extent thatonly skeletal remains were recovered by the time fire crews managed to extinguish the blaze.  

Family Was Returning Home From Summer Road Trip in Texas

The Bejugam family had been living in the US for some time now. They resided in Sutton Fields in Aubrey, near Dallas and on the day of accident they were on their way back to Dallas after spending a week visiting extended family in Atlanta. The crash occurred near their home.

Reports said the family originally hailed from Secunderabad, a city in Hyderabad in India.

The repartation arrangements of the family are being carried on by a welfare organization called TEAM Aid in close cooperatiom with local authorities and the Indian Consulate, according to the reports.

Series of Similar Tragedies in Texas

Texas has seen an uotick in the number of accidents involving Indians living there. Last year, four Indian nationals were killed in Anna, Texas, when a speeding truck crashed into their SUV from behind. The car catched flames and the four were not able to escape. Just a month earlier, an Indian couple and their daughter died in a car fire after an accident in Texas, though their son survived the crash.

Tags: home_hero_pos_7Hyderabad familyTexasTexas car accident

Indian Couple And Two Kids Burnt Alive In Car Crash After SUV Hits Wrong-Way Truck In Texas

