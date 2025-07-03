Indian-Origin Mother Neha Gupta Arrested In Florida For Alleged Murder Of Young Daughter

In a shocking episode, a 36-year-old Indian-origin child doctor has been arrested in United States on suspicion of murdering her 4-year-old daughter while on holiday in South Florida. Police say that the physician, Neha Gupta, faked her daughter’s death to look like a drowning, but forensic evidence has led to a much more sinister truth.

With her daughter, Aria Talathi, Neha Gupta used to live in Oklahoma City. They were on a vacation in El Portal village of Miami-Dade County when the tragic disaster happened early on June 27. The Miami-Dade County Sheriff’s Office said that Gupta made a 911 call at around 3:30 am. They also stated that her daughter, Aria drowned in the backyard pool.

In fact, the emergency personnel reacted suddenly after the incident took place and discovered the child to be unresponsive in the water. Aria was removed from the pool soon after the incident. She was immediately taken by ambulance to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where she was declared dead.

The brutal case was turned on its head soon after the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy on June 29. Importantly, the report established there was no water in the child’s lungs or stomach-essentially eliminating drowning as the cause of death. This turned suspicion towards a foul play.

Neha Gupta allegedly informed detectives that she and her daughter had dinner at around 9 pm after spending the day at the beach and jet skiing, then went to bed at 12:30 am. She said that she woke up at 3:20 am when she heard a strange noise and saw her daughter floating in the pool. She also said that she had tried CPR for about 10 minutes before she called for assistance.

However, the police investigators suspect Gupta intentionally arranged the scene to present it as an accidental drowning. In light of the autopsy report, she was charged with first-degree murder and arrested. She is in detention and awaits extradition to Miami-Dade County for further judicial processes.

Neha Gupta is a board-certified paediatrician who received her MBBS from Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College in Madhya Pradesh in 2012, according to her Doximity profile, a medical professional network. The reason for the murder is still under investigation.

