Home > World > Cannibal Illegal Migrant Attempts To Eat His Arm During His Deportation Flight, Reveals Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem

Cannibal Illegal Migrant Attempts To Eat His Arm During His Deportation Flight, Reveals Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem

The Homeland Security Secretary on Tuesday, July 1 claimed that, a cannibal immigrant allegedly began eating his arm, during a deportation flight. She recounted this incident during her visit to the newly constructed deportation facility, “Alligator Alcatraz”, situated deep in the Florida Everglades, with US President Donald Trump.

Last Updated: July 3, 2025 15:35:33 IST

Noem recounted her conversation with US Marshals, that were partnering with ICE, “They said that they had detained a cannibal and put him on a plane to take him home and while they had him in his seat, he started to eat himself, and they had to get him off and get him medical attention.”

Is Cannibalism Considered Normal?

Noem initially shared this in an interview with Fox News. She described the conversation with the US marshals, saying that she was told, “off-handedly” that there was a cannibal on a deportation flight. When asked what she meant by “Cannibal,” “He started eating his own arm,” the Marshall allegedly replied.

Noem described how it bothered her that the Marshall spoke about it “like it was normal.” He said he was literally eating his own arms. This is what he does. He called himself a cannibal and ate other people and ate himself that day.”

Who Exactly Is Being Targeted?

“These are the kind of deranged individuals that are on our streets in America that we’re trying to target and get out of the country because they are so deranged, they don’t belong here.” She recounted this incident as a proof that immigration authorities are not targeting law-abiding undocumented migrants, as some critics have suggested.

This incident was recounted to warn us about the kind of people entering US under the immigration policy by former President Joe Biden. She stated, “we are going after murderers, rapists, traffickers and drug dealers and getting them off the streets and getting them out of the country.”

 

A Bit About ‘Alligator Alcatraz’

The new detention facility, situated deep in the Florida Everglades, backed by Governor DeSantis, and supported by President Trump, is part of a bigger crackdown on illegal immigrants. The centre is located on an isolated airstrip is used for training. The operation is expected to start with around 500-1000 beds, and will gradually expand in 500 bed increments to be able to reach the estimated goal of 5,000 by July, according to an administration by President Trump.

Noem has urged other states to collaborate more closely with federal authorities and come up with such steps to solve this issue. She also urged us to follow Florida’s footsteps.

