Indian voice at UNHRC calls out Pakistan's role in cross-border terrorism

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 19, 2025 19:45:08 IST

Geneva [Switzerland] September 19 (ANI): A photo exhibition on the theme, “United for Peace: Development, Communal Harmony, and Resilience in the Face of Terrorism held at Geneva’s broken chair monument in Geneva, coincided with the 60th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC).his exhibition represented India as a land of communal harmony and camaraderie, during this exhibition Javed Ahmed Beigh, a human rights activist from Jammu and Kashmir, India, addressed the drawing attention to Pakistan’s continued sponsorship of terrorism and its grave impact on regional peace and security.

Beigh highlighted the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir Valley, where 26 people, mostly Hindu pilgrims, were brutally killed. The attack, carried out by Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), served as a chilling reminder of the ongoing threat posed by militant groups operating with Pakistan’s support. Beg underscored that the United Nations Security Council has already designated Lashkar-e-Toiba as a terrorist organisation and has warned Pakistan against sheltering and enabling such groups.

Speaking as both an Indian citizen and a global advocate, Beigh urged the international community and global institutions like the UN to take concrete action against Islamabad for its long history of fostering terrorism. He stated that the Pahalgam massacre reflects Pakistan’s role in harbouring and financing terror outfits that spread violence not only in India but also in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK) and Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB).

“Pakistan continues to shelter, fund, and nurture terrorist organisations, unleashing a climate of fear and violence across India,” Beg declared, calling for accountability and stronger international measures. He further added that the menace of cross-border terrorism is not just a regional issue but a global threat that demands urgent intervention.

Beigh expressed pride in being able to voice the sentiments of his fellow citizens on an international platform. “I represented the true aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, the values of India, and the desire for peace and justice,” he affirmed, noting that his speech reflected the collective pain of victims of terrorism. (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: cross-border-terrorismindiapakistanUNHRC

