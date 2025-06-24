Indonesia Arrests 285 in Major Drug Crackdown, Seizes Over Half a Ton of Narcotics

Indonesian authorities just wrapped up a major two-month anti-drug operation—and the results are huge. Between April and June, they arrested 285 people suspected of being part of drug networks. Among them were 29 women and 7 foreigners.

They also seized over 680 kilograms of drugs, including meth, weed, ecstasy, and more. The operation hit 20 provinces across the country and exposed money laundering by two major drug gangs.

Women, Foreigners, and Millions in Assets Caught in the Net

At a press briefing on Monday, Marthinus Hukom, the head of Indonesia’s National Narcotics Agency (BNN), said police also confiscated assets worth over 26 billion rupiah—about $1.5 million USD—linked to drug operations.

To show how serious the crackdown was, authorities paraded 36 of the suspects in front of the media. Dressed in orange prison uniforms with their hands cuffed, they stood behind tables stacked with piles of seized drugs.

“Be Careful Who You Trust,” Says Top Drug Cop

Many of the women arrested were housewives, according to officials. Hukom warned the public, especially women, to be more alert.

“I call on Indonesian women to be more vigilant in establishing friendships both in the real world and in cyberspace,” he said.

It’s not just face-to-face meetings anymore—recruiters and dealers are now reaching out through social media and messaging apps.

Drugs Meant for Over a Million Users

Budi Wibowo, one of Hukom’s deputies, said the operation stopped drugs from reaching more than 1.3 million people.

Authorities seized:

Crystal meth

Marijuana

Ecstasy

THC

Hashish

Amphetamines

Wibowo said the traffickers were using everything from boats and trucks to postal services to get the drugs out to buyers.

Foreigners Also Caught in the Crackdown

Out of the 285 suspects, seven were foreigners:

One American

Two Kazakh nationals

Two Malaysians

One Indian

One Australian

Indonesia has some of the harshest drug laws in the world, and foreign nationals are often caught in the middle. Even small amounts can lead to serious jail time—or worse.

The UN Office on Drugs and Crime says that Indonesia is a major target for international drug networks, especially because of its young population.

Over 3 Tons of Drugs Seized in Coastal Operation

In a separate bust in May, police in Riau Islands stopped smugglers trying to move drugs by sea. They seized 2.7 tons of crystal meth and 1.2 tons of ketamine—a massive haul that showed how serious traffickers are about using Indonesia’s coastlines.

Drug Cases Keep Rising Every Year

Mochammad Hasan, from the Ministry of Security Affairs, said that in 2023, Indonesia recorded over 52,000 drug cases, seizing 6.2 tons of meth and 1.1 tons of weed.

In 2024, those numbers jumped:

56,000+ cases

7.5 tons of crystal meth

3.3 tons of marijuana

Total drug value: 7.5 trillion rupiah (~$454 million USD)

By November 2024, nearly 27,400 people had been arrested for drug crimes.

British Citizens Face Death Penalty Over Cocaine Case

Earlier this month, three British nationals were caught trying to bring nearly 1 kilogram of cocaine into Bali. They’ve been charged and could face the death penalty, which is still legal in Indonesia for drug crimes.

Right now, around 530 people—including 96 foreigners—are sitting on death row in Indonesia, most of them for drugs. The last time the country carried out executions was in 2016, when one Indonesian and three foreigners were put to death.