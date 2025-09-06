LIVE TV
Home > World > Indra Jatra: Nepal's living deities start five-day tour of city signaling arriving festive season

Indra Jatra: Nepal's living deities start five-day tour of city signaling arriving festive season

Indra Jatra: Nepal's living deities start five-day tour of city signaling arriving festive season

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 6, 2025 22:38:08 IST

Kathmandu [Nepal] September 6 (ANI): Donned in her red regalia with the crown overhead, Nepal’s living Goddess Kumari, along with Ganesh and Bhairav, embarked on a tour of the inner areas of Kathmandu as a part of the Indra Jatra festival. This entourage of the living goddess and gods signals the arrival of the festive season in the Himalayan Nation.

The chariots hoisting the three living goddess and god made their way through the sea of devotees who waited for hours to take their blessings and have a sight. It is one of the rarest events where the living goddess and the gods would make a public appearance in the former royal palace before the unification of modern Nepal- the Hanuman Dhoka Durbar Square in Kathmandu.

Every year, thousands of devotees throng the Hanuman Dhoka Durbar Square, which is also a UNESCO heritage site, immersing the entire surrounding in joy and fervour. The drums won’t stop beating. The special cloth worn by the living deities gives devotees a different impression with an elegant glow.

“As a photographer, the procession itself drags me up to here. Then, after the chariot procession of (Living deities) Kumari, Ganesh and Bhairav, who make this special public appearance once a year, where people flock here to pay obeisance to them. It can also be regarded as Kathmandu’s largest procession, signalling the arrival of Dashain, the major festival; these features have been driving me up to here every year,” Basanta Gautam, a photographer by profession, told ANI.

The ascension of three living deities in the form of humans on three different chariots which tour around the city is an annual festival observed for eight days starting from Bhadra Shukla Chaturdashi of the Nepali month of Bhadra.

Every year, the procession begins with the erection of a Ya: Shi: (sacred wooden pole) at Hanumandhoka in Basantapur Durbar Square. Various famous masked dances, folk drama, and chariot processions such as Nawadurga, Pulukisi, Lakhe, Dash Avatar have created an atmosphere of fun and merriment.

The Fourth Day of the waxing moon in the month of Bhadra, as per the lunar calendar, is the Indra Jatra, which has been followed for a long time. Legends said that the Indra Jatra festival is observed to celebrate the victory of the gods over the demons to release Jayanta, the son of Lord Indra.

It is believed that Lord Indra came to the earth to collect white flowers for his mother, but was caught by the locals (The Newars) of the Kathmandu valley and kept him bound. After lord Indra’s mother Jayanta came and disclosed his identity, a procession took place, which has continued till now. Indra, the god of rain, is worshipped in this festival, primarily celebrated by the Newar communities following both Hinduism and Buddhism.

Apart from the Kathmandu Valley, Kavre and the Dolakha District of the country also celebrate this festival with fervor. Indra Jatra, however, will conclude tonight after falling down the Indradhowj with a number of ceremonies such as Lakhe Naach, Mahakali Naach, Pulukisi Naach, among other dances that make Indra Jatra celebration a grand festivity among the Newa community. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: indra-jatra-festivalNepal newsnepal-festivalnepal-festival-2025



