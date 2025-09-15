INS Kadmatt's goodwill visit bolsters maritime security partnership between India, Fiji
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 15, 2025 11:37:07 IST

Suva [Fiji], September 15 (ANI): Indian Naval Ship Kadmatt arrived in Fiji on Monday for a three-day goodwill visit. The visit by the anti-submarine warfare corvette also saw discussions between India and Fiji on maritime security, capacity development, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief.

Sharing the details through a series of posts on X, the Indian High Commission in Fiji noted that the port call saw Cdr Kutuhal Limaye, Commanding Officer of INS Kadmatt call upon Mason Smith, Permanent Secretary for Ministry of Defence & Veteran Affairs.

He was accompanied by Capt Rohit Raymond Kattoju, India’s Defence Adviser to Fiji. Both sides discussed collaboration in Maritime Security domain, HADR, and capacity development, the High Commission said.

Earlier upon its arrival, the High Commission shared on X, “#VeilomaniDosti Bula and Welcome to Fiji! The Indian Navy’s anti-submarine warfare corvette, INS Kadmatt arrives at the Port of Suva as part of its 3-day goodwill visit to Fiji.”

The latest high-level interaction comes shortly after Fiji’s Prime Minister Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka visited India in August.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that India will extend support to strengthen Fiji’s maritime security, including training and equipment assistance, as part of a broader action plan on defence and security cooperation.

He said, “We have decided to strengthen mutual cooperation in the field of defence and security. For this, an action plan has been prepared. To enhance Fiji’s maritime security, India will provide cooperation in training and equipment. In the areas of cyber security and data protection, we are ready to share our experience.”

Highlighting Fiji’s role in the Pacific, PM Modi said India sees the island nation as a hub for regional cooperation. “We both support a free, open, inclusive, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Oceans of Peace’ is very positive. We welcome Fiji’s decision to join India’s Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative,” he said.

PM Modi and his Fiji counterpart held comprehensive and forward-looking discussions on the full spectrum of bilateral matters, and regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Both Leaders expressed satisfaction at the growth of the relationship and reaffirmed their resolve to build a broad-based, inclusive, and forward-looking partnership in areas such as defence, health, agriculture, agro-processing, trade and investment, development of small and medium enterprises, cooperatives, culture, sports, education and skill development. (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

