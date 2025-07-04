Live Tv
Home > India > IOC To India At Olympic Meet: Boost Governance, Anti-Doping, Sports Performance For 2036 Bid

IOC To India At Olympic Meet: Boost Governance, Anti-Doping, Sports Performance For 2036 Bid

India officially pitched Ahmedabad as the host city for the 2036 Olympics during a high-level meeting at the International Olympic Committee (IOC) headquarters in Lausanne.

Last Updated: July 4, 2025 09:32:46 IST

IOC raised concern over administrative and regulatory issues of India, advised to ‘improve governance, anti doping measures, sporting performance.’

IOC Meet 2026: India Presents Ahmedabad as Host City

In the latest Olympic meet, India pitched the ambition and desire to host the 2036 Olympics by officially presenting Ahmedabad as the hosting city. Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha and Gujarat Sports Minister Harsh Sanghavi led a high level designation. This idea was pitched to the International Olympics Committee (IOC) at the IOC headquarters in Luassane on Tuesday. 

The Indian delegation formally presented the country’s potential to host and engage 600 million Indian youth and drive socio-economic development. However, the IOC flagged and pointed out critical areas and shortcomings of IOC  to strengthen India’s bid for the future.

IOC Flags Governance Issues in Indian Olympic Association

OC officials, including Director General Christophe De Kepper and Olympic Games Executive Director Christophe Dubi, highlighted governance issues within the IOA, the rising doping violations, and India’s modest Olympic performance at the 2024 Paris Games. 

“The IOC has told the Indian delegation that governance issues within the IOA must be resolved swiftly and in alignment with national sports federations and the central government,” reported by HT . The IOC suggested reforms and gave India a hope, emphasising on “strong anti-doping measures” for a more credible bid in the future.

Despite a pause in the host selection process under new IOC President Kirsty Coventry, India’s proactive engagement and affirmation to improve future candidacy. The delegation’s discussions, part of the IOC’s “Continuous Dialogue” process, advocated Ahmedabad’s infrastructure investments and India’s vision of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”, the world is one family. 

India Competes with Global Bidders as IOC Host Selection 

India is competing with countries like Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Turkey, and Chile and aims to raise the sports standards to meet the prerequisites of the IOC. The next meeting with the IOC is slated for October, where India plans to present a detailed roadmap to meet Olympic standards.

