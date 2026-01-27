Iran Bloodbath: 36,500 Killed In Just Two Days, Khamenei’s Forces Unleash Unprecedented Terror During Deadliest Anti-Regime Crackdown

More than 36,500 Iranians were reportedly killed during a brutal, two-day crackdown on anti-regime protests, marking the deadliest violence in the history of the Islamic Republic, according to a new report by Iran International. The crackdown occurred on January 8 and 9, when Tehran’s security forces opened fire on thousands of civilians protesting the government’s rule and its inability to address the nation’s economic crisis.

Iran Protest: How Khamenei Regime Houded The People

Hospitals were stormed, wounded protesters arrested, and even celebrities were reportedly detained amid the unrest.

The report quotes sources from Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, who told Iran International that records from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) acknowledge more than 36,000 deaths over the two days, despite official statements downplaying the toll in recent weeks.

The report verified these figures using a combination of government sources, medical records, field reports, and interviews with witnesses. Deaths were documented in more than 400 cities and towns across the country.

Which Regions Were Impacted By Iranian Regime’s Crackdown?

The city of Rasht reportedly saw more than 2,500 deaths, while Mashhad recorded at least 1,800 fatalities. Precise figures for Tehran remain unclear, although images of hundreds of body bags filling morgues have circulated widely on social media.

The estimates released by Iran International are more than seven times higher than previous counts. The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) had earlier confirmed 5,137 deaths as of Saturday.

Iran Protests Death Toll As Acknowledged By Khamenei Regime

Mai Sato, the UN special rapporteur on human rights in Iran, previously warned that the death toll could surpass 20,000 based on reports from medical centers across the country.

By contrast, Iran’s National Security Council acknowledged only 3,117 deaths, of which 2,427 were considered “innocent” by official standards.

The violent response to the protests has heightened tensions between Iran and the United States. Last week, President Donald Trump called for the removal of Grand Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, describing the situation as intolerable.

Trump also vowed to impose a 25% tariff on any nation doing business with Iran, specifically citing China and the United Arab Emirates, while ordering a stepped-up US military presence in the region.

Speaking to reporters, the president confirmed the deployment of the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group, noting: “Maybe we won’t have to use [force], but it’s just in case.”

