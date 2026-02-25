‘Iran Can Never Have Nuclear Weapons…’: Donald Trump Issues Chilling Warning During State Of Union Address, Says US Won’t Hesitate To Strike Tehran

Donald Trump: Amid escalating tensions with Iran and ahead of the next round of nuclear talks, US President Donald Trump declared that American strikes had “obliterated” Tehran’s nuclear weapons programme. Speaking during his annual State of the Union address to Congress, Trump said the US remains open to diplomacy but warned that Iran has yet to commit to abandoning nuclear weapons development.

The remarks come as Washington increases its military presence in West Asia.

‘Peace Through Strength’ And Fresh Warning To Tehran

Reiterating his administration’s “peace through strength” approach, Trump said the United States would pursue negotiations from a position of military superiority. He referenced last year’s air campaign, dubbed “Operation Midnight Hammer,” carried out during a 12-day conflict involving Israel and Iran.

“After Midnight Hammer, they were warned not to rebuild their weapons programme, yet they continue,” Trump said, alleging that Iran is once again pursuing nuclear ambitions.

He further claimed Tehran is developing advanced missile systems capable of threatening Europe, US bases overseas, and potentially the American mainland. “We haven’t heard those secret words: ‘We will never have a nuclear weapon,’” Trump said, adding that Iran “cannot have a nuclear weapon. Can’t let that happen.”

Iran Denies Nuclear Weapons Intent

Iranian officials have consistently denied seeking nuclear weapons, maintaining that the country’s programme is strictly for civilian energy purposes. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reiterated on social media that “Iran will under no circumstances develop a nuclear weapon.”

In an interview with CBS’ Face the Nation, Araghchi said Tehran is working on a proposal that addresses the concerns of both sides, though political approval is still pending. He indicated that discussions in Geneva would focus on drafting a framework for what he described as a “fast deal.”

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said recent talks had produced “encouraging signals” but cautioned that Iran remains prepared for “any potential scenario.”

Diplomatic Efforts Continue In Geneva

The next round of Iran-US negotiations is scheduled to take place in Geneva on February 26, according to Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi. Talks had earlier resumed in Muscat before shifting to Switzerland for further discussions.

Meanwhile, Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff told media that Iran could be “about a week away” from producing industrial-grade bomb material, claiming uranium enrichment levels have reached 60 percent—well beyond what is typically required for civilian purposes.

