Iran Hits Out At Trump’s ‘Love Tap’ Remark, Calls US Actions ‘Whimsical Adventurism And Roguish Behaviour’

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei sharply criticised the United States on Friday, accusing Washington of “whimsical adventurism and roguish behaviour” amid rising tensions between the two countries following recent military actions in the Gulf region. In a strongly worded post on X, Baghaei said recent developments had exposed the consequences of what he called “lawless irresponsibility.” The Iranian spokesman said that “vermin-like nocturnal scheming” and dismissive descriptions such as “a light slap” could not erase a “profound disgrace born of narcissism, greed, reckless miscalculation, and lawless irresponsibility.”

“The consequences of this whimsical adventurism and roguish behaviour have now become clear to the entire world,” Baghaei wrote. He further added that “disjointed, delusional tweets no longer hold any sway over reality,” while also quoting a line stating that “the deeper they sink into folly, the more inventive they become in justifying it.”

Iranian spokesman revives earlier criticism about “wooden-headness” in governments

Baghaei’s remarks appeared linked to an earlier post he shared on May 6, where he referred to the concept of “wooden-headness” as a reason behind self-deception within governments. Quoting from the earlier message, Baghaei said, “It consists in assessing a situation in terms of preconceived fixed notions while ignoring or rejecting any contrary signs,” adding that it reflects acting according to wishes while refusing to be guided by facts.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump on Thursday described the recent US military action against Iranian-linked targets as a “love tap” and insisted that the ceasefire in the region was still active despite ongoing military exchanges. Trump made the remarks during a phone conversation with ABC News Senior Political Correspondent Rachel Scott. Sharing details of the call, Scott wrote on X: “President Trump tells me in a phone call that the retaliatory strikes against Iranian targets are just a ‘love tap.’ ‘It’s just a love tap’.”

Trump insists the ceasefire is still active despite the Gulf escalation

When asked whether the recent escalation meant the ceasefire had collapsed, Trump responded, “No, no, the ceasefire is going. It’s in effect.” At the same time, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) announced fresh naval actions involving Iranian vessels in the Gulf of Oman. In a statement issued Friday, CENTCOM said US naval forces disabled two Iranian-flagged oil tankers while also redirecting 57 commercial vessels in the region as part of ongoing blockade measures against Iran.

According to CENTCOM, the vessels identified as M/T Sea Star III and M/T Sevda were stopped before they could reach an Iranian port in the Gulf of Oman. The statement added that a US Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet operating from USS George HW Bush (CVN 77) fired precision munitions into the smokestacks of both unladen oil tankers, preventing them from entering Iranian territory.

Us expands maritime pressure while Trump hints at “Project Freedom Plus”

The latest naval action came days after US forces reportedly disabled another Iranian-flagged tanker, M/T Hasna, on May 6 while it was heading toward an Iranian port in the Gulf of Oman. Trump also said Friday that his administration may consider reviving the suspended maritime security initiative known as “Project Freedom,” which had earlier been designed to assist commercial vessels trapped in the Strait of Hormuz during regional tensions.

Speaking to reporters at the White House before leaving for a dinner event at his golf course in Sterling, Virginia, Trump said the programme could return in an expanded form if negotiations with Iran fail. “We’ll go a different route if everything doesn’t get signed up, buttoned up,” Trump said. “I think Project Freedom is good, but I think we have other ways of doing it also. We may go back to Project Freedom if things don’t happen, but it’d be Project Freedom plus, meaning Project Freedom plus other things,” he added.

Washington awaits Iran’s response as regional tensions continue

Earlier this week, Trump announced that “Project Freedom” would be temporarily paused while the naval blockade of Iran’s ports continued. He also said the US administration was expecting a response from Tehran regarding Washington’s proposal aimed at ending the ongoing West Asia conflict.

Speaking to reporters before travelling to Virginia, Trump said, “We’ll hear from them supposedly tonight,” when asked whether Washington had received any response from Iran. When reporters pressed him further on whether Iran was intentionally delaying the process, Trump replied that he was uncertain, adding, “We’ll find out soon enough.”

(with inputs from ANI)

Also Read: US Navy Stops 2 More Iranian Oil Tankers; 57 Commercial Ships Redirected During Blockade