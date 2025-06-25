Live Tv
Iran-Israel Conflict: 5 Key Points On What Happened On The Second Day Of Ceasefire

Iran-Israel conflict entered a tense second day of ceasefire as Donald Trump dismissed intel reports downplaying damage from U.S. strikes on Iran's nuclear sites. He claimed the attacks “obliterated” Tehran’s atomic program, even as Iran began restoring internet access and prepared funerals for slain commanders. Meanwhile, Iran’s parliament moved to suspend cooperation with the IAEA, escalating post-war tensions.

June 25, 2025 18:25:36 IST

Iran-Israel Conflict: President Donald Trump on Wednesday dismissed the recent intelligence reports claiming that the US strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites did not cause much damage.
  
Instead, Trump said that the ceasefire that ended 12 days of war between  Israel and Iran was going “very well.” Here is what all is happening on the second day of the ceasefire:

Iran-Israel Conflict: Internet Comes Back In Iran 

After days of clampdown on internet and other communication channels, Iranian authorities on Wednesday announced the gradual easing of internet restrictions. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards’ cyber security command issued a statement saying the communication network is gradually returning to its previous state.

Also Read: Trump Calls CNN Report On Iran Strike ‘Fake News’, Repeats ‘We Obliterated Nuclear Sites’

‘Obliterated’: Donald Trump Reiterates On Day Two OF Iran-Israel Ceasefire

Trump on Wednesday reiterated that US strikes resulted in the “total obliteration” of Iran’s nuclear capabilities. President claimed that the strikes set the country’s atomic program back by “decades.”

“They’re not going to be building bombs for a long time,” said Trump. President added that the ceasefire brokered by him was going “very well” since Tuesday.

CNN and other US media platforms earlier reported about a preliminary report that cast doubts about the effectiveness of the US strikes.

The reports quoting sources familiar with the report suggest that the strikes did not fully destroy the centrifuges containing the enriched uranium. It is being reported that the strikes just sealed off the entrances to the nuclear sites without eliminating the underground infrastructure. The reports also mention that the strikes could have delayed Iran’s nuclear program by a few months only.

Israel Calls US Strike a ‘Significant Hit’ On Iran Nuclear Sites

Netanyahu has praised President Trump, calling him the best friend  of Israel.
 The Israeli military called the US strikes on iran’s nuclear sites a significant hit, however, adding that it was too early to confirm the severity of the damage.

“I believe we have delivered a significant hit to the nuclear program, and I can also say that we have delayed it by several years,” military spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin said in a televised press conference.

Netanyahu on Tuesday, while hailing the Israeli military offensive as a “historic victory,” vowed to thwart “any attempt” by Iran to rebuild its nuclear program.

In contrast, Irans President, Masoud Pezeshkian, said that Tehran will continue to “assert its legitimate rights” to the peaceful use of nuclear power.

Iran To Hold State Funerals of Fallen Military Generals, Nuclear Scientists as Iran-Israel Conflict Ends

Israel killed several senior Iranian military commanders and nuclear scientists during the 12-day war. Tehran is now planning to hold state funerals for the fallen soldiers and scientist. 

Hossein Salami, the Revolutionary Guards chief, was killed by the IDF on the first day of war. His funeral will be held on Thursday. 610 civilians were killed by Israeli strikes in Iran, according to its health ministry. Likewise, 28 people were killed in Israel during the war by Iranian strikes.

Iran-Israel Conflict: Iran Parliament Suspends Cooperation With IAEA 

The Iranian parliament on Wednesday voted to suspend any cooperation with the UN’s nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

“The International Atomic Energy Agency, which refused to even marginally condemn the attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities, put its international credibility up for auction,” Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said.

However, the parliament’s decision requires approval  from Iran’s Guardian Council, which is a body to vet the laws passed by the parliament.

Also Read: Trump Says ‘Bombs Hit Exactly Right Spot,’ But US Intel Shows Minor Damage

