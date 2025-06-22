Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas
Live TV
TRENDING |
gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas
Home > World > Iran-Israel Conflict: Iran Vows To Continue Its Nuclear Program Despite US Strikes

Iran-Israel Conflict: Iran Vows To Continue Its Nuclear Program Despite US Strikes

Iran vows to continue its nuclear program despite U.S. airstrikes, calling it a vital “national industry.” The Atomic Energy Organization confirms no radioactive leaks and condemns the attacks as illegal. Tehran plans legal action and urges global support for peaceful nuclear development.

Iran's Atomic Energy Organization says it will not allow nuclear development to stop
Iran's Atomic Energy Organization says it will not allow nuclear development to stop

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: June 22, 2025 10:32:30 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization reiterated on Sunday that it will protect the country’s “national industry,” or nuclear development, which enterprises have labelled as vital for the country,y from being stalled even with recent U.S. airstrikes on critical nuclear targets.  

While omitting details regarding the extent of the damage inflicted, the agency condemned these attacks internationally, branding them as violations of international law.  

No Radiation Leaks Detected After US Bombings, Says Tehran  

To avert public panic, no evidence of contamination from radiation was observed post air strikes according to Iranian sources. Comprehensive safety examinations were conducted at Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan that included the aforementioned facilities.  

Officials stressed all results showed no leakage of harmful substance and assured the surrounding regions are still pristine for habitation.

Nuclear Program to Continue Despite Setbacks

Iranian leaders made equally clear assertions regarding their nuclear undertakings and maintained they would not be brought down by such aggression.

They emphasized how, regardless of these strikes and breaches, progress will effectively resume and will continue unhindered,d bolstering defensive capabilities.

Calling it an integral part of Iran’s sovereignty, Iranian officials highlighted how the advancement in peaceful nuclear technology is steady amidst adversities and is unwaveringly dedicated to its vision strategies formulated over two decades ago.

The Atomic Energy Organization has claimed that it’s pursuing legal action against the U.S. for what it termed an ‘illegal military aggression.’ Officials assert that the attacks infringe upon global norms and sanctions overreach on Iran’s sovereign domain. 

Iran appealed to the world to condemn these assaults and uphold its right to nuclear energy development under international law.

Peaceful Development of Nuclear Program by Iran Appeals Globally

In response, Tehran called upon nation-states and international bodies to actively resist what they call “hostility” and champion the cause of peaceable nuclear progression.

Diplomats emphasized the purpose of their nuclear activities is benign—civilian and scientific, not militaristic.

Tags: ali khameneidonald trumpiran-israel conflictlatest world news
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

POTUS Trump’s Decision To Unleash Airpower Makes A Mockery Of His Own Calls For Continuation Of Talks: Congress
Iran May Target US Bases in Iraq After Nuclear Strikes, Warns of Sleeper Cell Activation
Oil Prices Surge As U.S.-Israel Strikes On Iran Rattle Global Markets, Traders On Edge As Brent Crude Nears $80
Delhi Weather Alert Today: IMD Issues Yellow Alert As Monsoon Nears, Heavy Rainfall Expected
Gold Prices Today: The Safe Asset Takes A Fall Amid Geopolitical Tensions, Silver Follows Suit- Check Rates In Your City
US Issues ‘Worldwide Travel Advisory,’ Warns Citizens Globally Amid Rising Tensions After Iran Airstrikes
Violence And Needle Spiking Cast Shadow Over France’s Fête De La Musique As 145 Victims Reported
Stock Market Today: Investors Stay Alert As Geopolitics Shape Trading Day, Sensex And Nifty Start Week In Red
‘They Must Be Punished’: Iran’s Supreme Leader Slams US-Israel Strikes, Warns of More Retaliation
Seeman Slams BJP: Accuses Centre Of Using Lord Murugan For Tamil Nadu Votes

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?