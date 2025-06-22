Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization reiterated on Sunday that it will protect the country’s “national industry,” or nuclear development, which enterprises have labelled as vital for the country,y from being stalled even with recent U.S. airstrikes on critical nuclear targets.

While omitting details regarding the extent of the damage inflicted, the agency condemned these attacks internationally, branding them as violations of international law.

No Radiation Leaks Detected After US Bombings, Says Tehran

To avert public panic, no evidence of contamination from radiation was observed post air strikes according to Iranian sources. Comprehensive safety examinations were conducted at Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan that included the aforementioned facilities.

Officials stressed all results showed no leakage of harmful substance and assured the surrounding regions are still pristine for habitation.

Nuclear Program to Continue Despite Setbacks

Iranian leaders made equally clear assertions regarding their nuclear undertakings and maintained they would not be brought down by such aggression.

They emphasized how, regardless of these strikes and breaches, progress will effectively resume and will continue unhindered,d bolstering defensive capabilities.

Calling it an integral part of Iran’s sovereignty, Iranian officials highlighted how the advancement in peaceful nuclear technology is steady amidst adversities and is unwaveringly dedicated to its vision strategies formulated over two decades ago.

The Atomic Energy Organization has claimed that it’s pursuing legal action against the U.S. for what it termed an ‘illegal military aggression.’ Officials assert that the attacks infringe upon global norms and sanctions overreach on Iran’s sovereign domain.

Iran appealed to the world to condemn these assaults and uphold its right to nuclear energy development under international law.

Peaceful Development of Nuclear Program by Iran Appeals Globally

In response, Tehran called upon nation-states and international bodies to actively resist what they call “hostility” and champion the cause of peaceable nuclear progression.

Diplomats emphasized the purpose of their nuclear activities is benign—civilian and scientific, not militaristic.