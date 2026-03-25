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Home > World News > Unsettling Scene Unfolds As Thousands Of Crows Fly Across Tel Aviv Skyline, Internet Calls It ‘Harbinger of Doom,’ Predict Total Catastrophe- Watch!

Unsettling Scene Unfolds As Thousands Of Crows Fly Across Tel Aviv Skyline, Internet Calls It ‘Harbinger of Doom,’ Predict Total Catastrophe- Watch!

A viral video from Tel Aviv showing thousands of crows circling the skyline has sparked fears of a bad omen amid rising tensions with Iran.

Thousands of crows swarm Tel Aviv skyline (IMAGE: X)
Thousands of crows swarm Tel Aviv skyline (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: March 25, 2026 20:14:08 IST

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Unsettling Scene Unfolds As Thousands Of Crows Fly Across Tel Aviv Skyline, Internet Calls It ‘Harbinger of Doom,’ Predict Total Catastrophe- Watch!

TEL AVIV VIRAL VIDEO: Tuesday saw the skies in Tel Aviv being filled with a flock of crows, which many people are claiming was a harbinger of doom warning. 

Viral Tel Aviv Video Shows Thousands of Crows Swarming Skies

Dramatic shots were captured of thousands of crows surrounding high-rise buildings, such as the famous Azrieli Towers, and immediately became viral on the Internet. 

The spooky scene prompted many viewers to associate it with the current situation in Israel as it is experiencing tensions with Iran and argued that the scene was a premonition of a calamity.

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Most people view it as a kind of harbinger of doom because it is usually succeeded by total disaster, one of the people who used it on X was commenting on it, and the other person referred to it as a biblical prophecy.

Is the Tel Aviv Crow Swarm a Warning Sign?

They referred to the Book of Revelation 19: 17 in which it is stated that an angel in the sun is shouting to the birds that are flying in midair to get together to partake the great supper of God.

The whirling flock formed dark and shifting clouds across the skyline leaving the residents and viewers in shock due to the magnitude of the migration. 

But according to scientists that study birds, the phenomenon is not supernatural but it is a normal seasonal migration within one of the busiest bird flyways in the world. 

Observers indicated that about 500 million birds flew through Israel as people migrated northwards in the spring each year, and hooded crows often congregated in cities in nesting time. 

Biblical Prophecy or Natural Phenomenon?

In Israel, crows in large numbers are a normal spring occurrence and there are reports of crows in their thousands leaving cities, particularly Tel Aviv, during or around the month of March, which is usually attributed to changes in the seasons or other environmental influences or upheaval.

Although scientists claimed that the spectacular sight was a normal migration, the large numbers of people using social media maintained that there was something about the large flock.

Priests in ancient Rome, called augurs, paid a lot of attention to the skies, and interpreted the behaviour of birds and their calls as the gods talking to them, and were able to influence the decision to go to war, make decisions concerning leadership and other significant events in society. 

These ancient ideas have aided in popularizing current explanations of odd bird behavior as deserted warnings, although scientists insist that there are natural explanations to the phenomenon.

ALSO READ: Iran Shows Who The Boss Is As It Blocks Pakistan-Bound Ship At Strait of Hormuz Hours After They Offered To Mediate For Peace Talks, Full Conflict Explained

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Unsettling Scene Unfolds As Thousands Of Crows Fly Across Tel Aviv Skyline, Internet Calls It ‘Harbinger of Doom,’ Predict Total Catastrophe- Watch!

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Unsettling Scene Unfolds As Thousands Of Crows Fly Across Tel Aviv Skyline, Internet Calls It ‘Harbinger of Doom,’ Predict Total Catastrophe- Watch!

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Unsettling Scene Unfolds As Thousands Of Crows Fly Across Tel Aviv Skyline, Internet Calls It ‘Harbinger of Doom,’ Predict Total Catastrophe- Watch!
Unsettling Scene Unfolds As Thousands Of Crows Fly Across Tel Aviv Skyline, Internet Calls It ‘Harbinger of Doom,’ Predict Total Catastrophe- Watch!
Unsettling Scene Unfolds As Thousands Of Crows Fly Across Tel Aviv Skyline, Internet Calls It ‘Harbinger of Doom,’ Predict Total Catastrophe- Watch!
Unsettling Scene Unfolds As Thousands Of Crows Fly Across Tel Aviv Skyline, Internet Calls It ‘Harbinger of Doom,’ Predict Total Catastrophe- Watch!

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