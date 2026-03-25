Unsettling Scene Unfolds As Thousands Of Crows Fly Across Tel Aviv Skyline, Internet Calls It ‘Harbinger of Doom,’ Predict Total Catastrophe- Watch!

TEL AVIV VIRAL VIDEO: Tuesday saw the skies in Tel Aviv being filled with a flock of crows, which many people are claiming was a harbinger of doom warning.

Viral Tel Aviv Video Shows Thousands of Crows Swarming Skies

Dramatic shots were captured of thousands of crows surrounding high-rise buildings, such as the famous Azrieli Towers, and immediately became viral on the Internet.

The spooky scene prompted many viewers to associate it with the current situation in Israel as it is experiencing tensions with Iran and argued that the scene was a premonition of a calamity.

Most people view it as a kind of harbinger of doom because it is usually succeeded by total disaster, one of the people who used it on X was commenting on it, and the other person referred to it as a biblical prophecy.

Footage showing thousands of crows flying across the Tel Aviv skyline is going viral! This is considered by many to be a “harbinger of doom” as it is often followed by total catastrophe. An extremely rare sight that no country ever wants to see. pic.twitter.com/F5iqHHYgNO — The AI Robot Guy on X (@HousebotGuy) March 25, 2026

Is the Tel Aviv Crow Swarm a Warning Sign?

They referred to the Book of Revelation 19: 17 in which it is stated that an angel in the sun is shouting to the birds that are flying in midair to get together to partake the great supper of God.

The whirling flock formed dark and shifting clouds across the skyline leaving the residents and viewers in shock due to the magnitude of the migration.

But according to scientists that study birds, the phenomenon is not supernatural but it is a normal seasonal migration within one of the busiest bird flyways in the world.

Observers indicated that about 500 million birds flew through Israel as people migrated northwards in the spring each year, and hooded crows often congregated in cities in nesting time.

Biblical Prophecy or Natural Phenomenon?

In Israel, crows in large numbers are a normal spring occurrence and there are reports of crows in their thousands leaving cities, particularly Tel Aviv, during or around the month of March, which is usually attributed to changes in the seasons or other environmental influences or upheaval.

Although scientists claimed that the spectacular sight was a normal migration, the large numbers of people using social media maintained that there was something about the large flock.

Priests in ancient Rome, called augurs, paid a lot of attention to the skies, and interpreted the behaviour of birds and their calls as the gods talking to them, and were able to influence the decision to go to war, make decisions concerning leadership and other significant events in society.

These ancient ideas have aided in popularizing current explanations of odd bird behavior as deserted warnings, although scientists insist that there are natural explanations to the phenomenon.

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