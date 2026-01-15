LIVE TV
Home > World > Iran Issues NOTAM, Shuts Airspace Amid Signs Of Potential US Strike

Iran Issues NOTAM, Shuts Airspace Amid Signs Of Potential US Strike

Iran Issues NOTAM: Iran issued a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) late Wednesday night, closing its airspace to all flights except those entering or departing the country with special authorisation. The decision comes amid reports from Western military officials suggesting a US military strike on Iran could be imminent.

Iran Issues NOTAM, Shuts Airspace Amid Signs Of Potential US Strike (Pic Credits: Pikist)
Iran Issues NOTAM, Shuts Airspace Amid Signs Of Potential US Strike (Pic Credits: Pikist)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: January 15, 2026 04:55:13 IST

Iran Issues NOTAM, Shuts Airspace Amid Signs Of Potential US Strike

Iran Issues NOTAM: Iran issued a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) late Wednesday night, closing its airspace to all flights except those entering or departing the country with special authorisation. The decision comes amid reports from Western military officials suggesting a US military strike on Iran could be imminent.

Flight-tracking data showed Iranian and Iraqi airspace largely cleared even before the restriction was formally announced. Airlines have since been advised to reroute or cancel flights to avoid the affected corridors.

A Western military official told media that “all indicators point to an imminent US attack,” but added that unpredictability is a hallmark of the current US administration’s strategy to keep adversaries uncertain.

Trump Says Violence Has ‘Stopped’

Hours before the airspace closure, US President Donald Trump said he had been told that killings linked to Iran’s crackdown had ceased. Speaking at the White House, Trump said reports of executions and violence had “stopped” and that there was currently no plan to carry out executions.

He said the information came from “very important sources” and noted that Washington would closely monitor developments. However, Trump stressed that US military options remain under consideration.

US, Allies Begin Precautionary Withdrawals

The United States has begun pulling out some personnel from military bases across the Middle East as tensions rise. US officials described the move as a precaution following Iranian warnings that American bases could be targeted if Washington launches strikes.

European officials said US intervention could take place within 24 hours, while an Israeli official suggested Trump had likely decided to act, though the timing and scale remain unclear.

Qatar confirmed that drawdowns were underway at Al Udeid Air Base, the largest US military facility in the region. British forces have also withdrawn some personnel from a base in Qatar.

Iran Faces Deadliest Protests In Decades

Iran is grappling with its most violent unrest since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, driven by economic hardship and political discontent. Human rights groups estimate more than 2,400 protesters have been killed, along with at least 147 individuals linked to government forces.

Iranian authorities maintain they are firmly in control. State media aired funeral processions in cities including Tehran, Isfahan, and Bushehr, showing crowds waving national flags and portraits of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in displays of unity.

Armed Forces Chief Abdolrahim Mousavi blamed foreign adversaries for the destruction, saying Iran had “never faced this level of devastation.” President Masoud Pezeshkian said external efforts to destabilise the country would fail as long as the government retained public support.

Senior Iranian officials, including Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, have warned neighbouring countries that US military bases could be struck if America intervenes. Direct contacts between Tehran and Washington, including talks involving US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, have reportedly been suspended.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot described the crackdown as “the most violent repression in Iran’s contemporary history.”

First published on: Jan 15, 2026 4:55 AM IST
Tags: donald trump iran Iran airspace closure Iran protests NOTAM US attack threat US Strike

Iran Issues NOTAM, Shuts Airspace Amid Signs Of Potential US Strike

