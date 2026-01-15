LIVE TV
UK Temporarily Closes Embassy In Tehran; Staff Urgently Evacuated From Iran

UK Temporarily Closes Embassy In Tehran; Staff Urgently Evacuated From Iran

The British Embassy in Iran has been temporarily closed amid escalating security concerns in Tehran, the UK government confirmed. A spokesperson said the mission will now operate remotely, with updated Foreign Office travel advisories reflecting the change in consular services.

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: January 15, 2026 03:59:03 IST

UK Temporarily Closes Embassy In Tehran; Staff Urgently Evacuated From Iran

The British Embassy in Iran has been temporarily closed amid escalating security concerns in Tehran, the UK government confirmed. A spokesperson said the mission will now operate remotely, with updated Foreign Office travel advisories reflecting the change in consular services.

British officials confirmed that the ambassador and all consular staff were evacuated following a security assessment that prioritised personnel safety.

Unrest Deepens As Western Nations Act

The decision comes as Iran’s leadership struggles to contain what is being described as the most severe domestic unrest in the Islamic Republic’s history. Tensions have further intensified following warnings from US President Donald Trump, who has suggested possible intervention if the situation worsens.

Both the UK and the United States have also withdrawn some personnel from military facilities in the Middle East after a senior Iranian official warned neighbouring countries that American bases could be targeted if Washington launches strikes on Iranian territory.

Italy has likewise renewed its call for citizens to leave Iran due to the deteriorating security environment. According to Rome, around 600 Italian nationals are currently in Iran, most of them based in Tehran.

Trump, Netanyahu React As Tensions Persist

President Trump told reporters that he had been informed the killings linked to Iran’s crackdown on nationwide protests were easing. He added that there were currently no indications of plans for large-scale executions, though tensions between Tehran and Washington remain high.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has repeatedly warned Iran against reviving its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes following a brief Israel-Iran conflict in June, stopped short of signalling immediate involvement. However, he voiced strong support for Iranian protesters, condemning what he described as mass killings of civilians.

“Israel supports their struggle for freedom and strongly condemns the killing of innocent civilians,” Netanyahu said, expressing hope that the Iranian people would soon be freed from authoritarian rule.

First published on: Jan 15, 2026 3:59 AM IST
