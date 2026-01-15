‘No Plan For Executions’: Donald Trump Says ‘Killing In Iran Is STOPPING; We’ll Find Out About It’

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he has been informed by what he described as “good authority” that the killings linked to Iran’s ongoing anti-government protests are slowing down. His remarks come amid widespread reports of a severe crackdown by Iranian authorities, with thousands feared dead.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said he had been told that the violence had either stopped or was in the process of stopping, adding that there were no immediate plans for executions of detained protesters.

‘No Plan For Executions,’ Trump Claims

Trump’s comments followed remarks he made earlier this week, warning of “very strong actions” if Iran proceeded with executions of anti-government demonstrators. On Wednesday, he struck a more cautious tone, saying he had received assurances that executions expected to take place would not go ahead.

“I’ve been told the killing has stopped and the executions won’t take place,” Trump said, adding that the information came from “very important sources on the other side.” He noted that the situation would need to be verified independently.

Military Options Still Under Review

When asked whether the reported slowdown in violence meant military action was no longer being considered, Trump said Washington would continue to closely monitor developments. “We’re going to watch and see what the process is,” he said.

The US president has previously told Iranians that “help is on its way,” without clarifying what form that support might take. Officials in the Trump administration have said the US retains multiple options, ranging from diplomatic pressure to cyber operations and conventional military measures.

Reports by US media have claimed the crackdown could have resulted in between 12,000 and 20,000 deaths, though those figures remain unverified.

