Verizon Down: Users Report Widespread Outages Across US Cities; Here’s What ‘SOS’ Means On Your Phone

Verizon: Thousands of Verizon customers across the United States faced widespread service disruptions on Wednesday, with users reporting problems related to calls, mobile data, and text messaging. Outage-tracking platform Downdetector flagged the issue as severe, while tech publications confirmed reports from multiple regions.

Phones Switch To ‘SOS’ Mode, Calls Fail

The disruption reportedly began shortly after noon Eastern Time, when many users noticed their phones switching to “SOS” mode. On iPhones, this status indicates the device is not connected to a cellular network, though emergency calls can still be made.

Affected users said they were unable to place regular calls, send messages, or access mobile data, leaving many temporarily cut off from routine communication.

Downdetector Flags Surge In Complaints

Downdetector recorded a sharp spike in outage reports, peaking at more than 140,000 complaints within a short span on Wednesday afternoon. Around 63% of reports cited phone-related issues, while 31 per cent indicated a complete loss of signal. Complaints poured in from both the East and West coasts, suggesting a nationwide network disruption.

Verizon Responds, Other Carriers Largely Unaffected

In a statement posted on X, Verizon acknowledged the outage, saying its engineering teams were “fully deployed” and working to restore wireless voice and data services. The company did not specify the cause of the disruption or provide a timeline for full restoration.

While some users on AT&T and T-Mobile also reported isolated issues, both carriers said their networks were operating normally. T-Mobile noted that customers might experience difficulty connecting with Verizon users due to the outage, despite no internal network problems.

Industry experts said the disruption appeared to be concentrated on Verizon’s infrastructure, with issues on other networks likely stemming from inter-carrier connectivity rather than separate failures.

Verizon last faced a major nationwide outage in late 2024, an incident that affected over 100,000 users and drew scrutiny from the US Federal Communications Commission after many iPhone users were similarly pushed into “SOS” mode.

ALSO READ: US Supreme Court Tariff Ruling: Will The Verdict Come Today? Can A Decision Against Trump Impact The Indian Stock Market? What We Know