Iran Launches Missile Attacks On US Military Bases In Qatar And Iraq, Al Udeid Base Hit

Iran launched a wave of missiles targeting US military installations in Qatar and Iraq on Monday, marking a serious escalation in regional hostilities. One of the primary targets included Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the largest US military facility in the region.

According to a CNN report, the missile attack followed US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities early Sunday morning. Two US officials confirmed to CNN that American defense systems tracked multiple missiles launched from Iran. The incident signals rising tensions between Tehran and Washington, with the international community watching developments closely.

Iran Launches ‘Operation Basharat al-Fath’ as US Monitors Situation

Iran’s state television reported the beginning of what it called an offensive operation against US military positions in the Gulf region. Samaa TV, citing Iranian state media, referred to the missile barrage as “Operation Basharat al-Fath.” The United States immediately activated emergency response protocols.

A White House official confirmed that US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine were monitoring the situation in real-time from the Situation Room. In response to the missile threat, US embassies in both Qatar and Bahrain instructed personnel to take immediate shelter.

Qatar Shuts Airspace, US Embassy Issues Security Alert

In response to the missile strikes, the Qatari foreign ministry announced the temporary closure of its airspace. The ministry posted the update on X citing security concerns. As tensions escalated across the Gulf, the US Embassy in Doha issued alerts to American citizens, urging them to stay in secure shelters and avoid unnecessary movement.

The embassy emphasized that the situation remained volatile and that further guidance would follow. The decision to shut down airspace and increase embassy security reflected a coordinated effort to safeguard personnel and civilians amid growing fears of a broader conflict.

Israeli Strikes in Tehran Precede Iran’s Retaliation

Prior to Iran’s missile attacks, the Israeli Air Force carried out strikes on several targets inside Tehran. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said in a statement that its jets had targeted command centers and assets belonging to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Internal Security Forces.

Among the locations struck were the headquarters of the Basij, a paramilitary wing of the IRGC known for enforcing Islamic laws and reporting civilian infractions. The Alborz Corps, responsible for protecting cities in the Tehran District, was also hit along with intelligence and general security units under Iran’s internal forces.

Netanyahu Claims Progress Toward Strategic Goals in Iran

Following the Israeli strikes, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the situation and described the operation as a significant blow to Iran’s military capabilities. “We are very close to achieving our goals in Iran,” he said on Sunday, as quoted by The Times of Israel. Netanyahu claimed that Israel had inflicted substantial damage on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure and ballistic missile program.

The IDF echoed these statements, stating that the attacks had affected the regime’s ability to impose control through its military structures. Israel described the hit command centers as having a strong impact on Iran’s operational and strategic power.

