Iran Leader Ayatollah Khamenei Slams Donald Trump’s ‘Surrender’ Remark: ‘Too Big For His Mouth’

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has strongly criticised US President Donald Trump’s call for Iran’s surrender, describing it as “too big to come out of his mouth.”

“The US President stated, ‘Iran must surrender.’ Needless to say, this statement is too big to come out of the US president’s mouth,” Khamenei wrote on X.

Iran Declares Victory After US Strikes on Nuclear Sites

According to The Hill, he said that the US “achieved nothing” from its military strikes on his nation and warned against any further attacks.

In his first public remarks since the US bombed three Iranian nuclear sites Saturday, Khamenei declared victory in the conflict and pushed back on President Trump’s claims that the strikes were a “spectacular military success.”

“My congratulations on our dear Iran’s victory over the US regime. The US regime entered the war directly because it felt that if it didn’t, the Zionist regime would be completely destroyed,” Khamenei said in his more-than 10 minute address, according to a translated passage posted to his account on the social platform X.

“It entered the war in an effort to save that regime but achieved nothing,” he added.

Trump has said that the strikes “obliterated Iran’s nuclear program,” but the Iranian supreme leader pushed back on that assessment.

Trump Warns of More Strikes Amid Peace Deal Threats

Recently, Trump shared a post on his social media, Truth Social, saying “Unconditional surrender.”

Trump warned that he could order further action if Tehran does not agree to a satisfactory peace agreement.

In his address to the nation from the White House on Saturday (local time), Trump said, “There will be either peace or there will be tragedy for Iran, far greater than we’ve witnessed over the last eight days.”

“This cannot continue. There will be either peace or there will be tragedy for Iran far greater than we have witnessed over the last eight days. Remember, there are many targets left. Tonight’s was the most difficult of them all, by far, and perhaps the most lethal. But if peace does not come quickly, we will go after those other targets with precision, speed and skill,” Trump added.

Origins of the Iran-Israel Conflict: Operation Rising Lion

The conflict between Iran and Israel began on June 13 when Israel launched a large-scale airstrike targeting Iranian military and nuclear facilities under “Operation Rising Lion”.

Iran responded by launching “Operation True Promise 3”, a campaign involving missile and drone attacks against Israel’s infrastructure.

Israel Halts Gaza Aid Amid Hamas Interference Concerns

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz on Thursday ordered the military to produce an action plan within 48 hours to stop Hamas from seizing humanitarian aid entering northern Gaza.

“Following information received today that Hamas is once again taking control of the humanitarian aid… and stealing it from civilians, the Prime Minister and Defence Minister instructed the IDF to present… an action plan to prevent Hamas from taking control of the aid,” they said in a joint statement.

According to Israel’s Channel 12 News, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has already suspended aid deliveries until its plan is submitted.

The decision came after Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich reportedly threatened to resign unless the flow of aid to Gaza was stopped.

Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett also weighed in, posting a video on X/Twitter on Wednesday night showing masked gunmen commandeering aid trucks.

“This video was filmed today,” he wrote. “It shows Hamas gunmen who have once again taken control of food trucks… Fighters in the field explained to me that these are the current orders, to let trucks in without inspection… Shameful.”

Meanwhile, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) called on the United Nations to publicly condemn attacks on aid workers and to help develop a new system for delivering food directly to Palestinian families. In a letter sent Tuesday to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the group appealed for a partnership that would bypass Hamas and ensure aid reaches civilians.

(With Inputs From ANI)

