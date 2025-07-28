Home > World > Iran Plans Regional Rail Connectivity with Turkey, Afghanistan, Turkmenistan

Iran plans to launch three international passenger rail routes connecting it with Turkey, Afghanistan, and Turkmenistan to boost regional ties. A Tehran-Ankara line may open in two months, while services to Herat and Mary are pending. The move also supports returning Afghan migrants.

One of the rail routes will connect Tehran and Mashhad to Herat in western Afghanistan

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: July 28, 2025 17:11:36 IST

Iran has announced plans to launch three international passenger rail routes—including a key connection to Afghanistan—as part of efforts to boost regional connectivity and economic integration, local news reported.

According to Jabar Ali Zakeri, CEO of Iranian Railways and Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development, the new rail links will connect Iran with Turkey, Afghanistan, and Turkmenistan.

Zakeri said a direct passenger service between Tehran and Ankara is one of the flagship projects. “This will build on the existing Tehran-Van line in Turkey,” he noted, adding that “talks are underway between officials of both countries on fares and financial arrangements.” The line is expected to become operational within two months, local media reports said.

New Rail Links to Connect Iran-Afghanistan-Turkey

The second proposed route will connect Tehran and Mashhad to Herat in western Afghanistan. Zakeri said the service will commence “once travel document issues between the two countries are resolved.”

Iranian media cited by Khaama Press reported that the route will initially reach Rozanak, near Herat, before being extended into the city itself following the completion of a 70-kilometer stretch by Iranian firms.

The third international route will link Mashhad with Mary in Turkmenistan, further enhancing Iran’s rail access to Central Asia.

“These new routes will not only boost tourism but also strengthen Iran’s economic and trade ties with its neighbors, particularly in Central Asia,” Zakeri said, as quoted by local news.

The Aim of Rail Network is to Boost Regional Connectivity

Once the network is fully operational, it is expected to facilitate smoother passenger movement and provide improved access from Iran to Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, reinforcing the role of rail in regional integration.

The announcement comes at a time when public assistance efforts in Iran are ramping up to support Afghans returning home. According to reports, the free transportation of Afghans deported from Iran to their home provinces has accelerated, easing the burden of return for many.

Several returnee migrants said the aid helped them forget the hardships of exile and the exhaustion of the long journey.

According to reports, statistics from local authorities in Herat show that nearly 750,000 Afghan migrants have entered the country through the Islam Qala border in the past month alone. Most were deported by Iran, while others returned after their residency permits expired. 

(Inputs From ANI)

