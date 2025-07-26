Home > World > 750,000 Return to Afghanistan from Iran Amid a Journey of Hardship

750,000 Return to Afghanistan from Iran Amid a Journey of Hardship

Public aid has sped up free transport for Afghans deported from Iran, easing their return. Many say they were mistreated, robbed, and denied medical care in Iran. Nearly 750,000 have returned through Herat’s Islam Qala border in a month, most forcibly deported.

Afghans claimed that Iranian forces took their belongings before leaving the country
Published: July 26, 2025 19:14:57 IST

With public assistance ramping up, the free transportation of Afghans deported from Iran to their home provinces has accelerated, easing the burden of return for many, local News reported.

Several returnee migrants said the aid helped them forget the hardships of exile and the exhaustion of the long journey.

Mohammad, a deported migrant from Iran, said, “I am happy that we are being transported for free and I am satisfied with our government and people who helped us. Now we can travel freely to our provinces.”

Deported Afghans Say They Have No Money Left

Noorullah Nawrozi, another deported migrant, said, “It hasn’t even been a day since we returned to the country, and we are already on a bus heading to Kabul. With such a crowd, I didn’t think we’d be able to leave the camp so soon.”

Many deported Afghans said they were left without any money, alleging that Iranian police and drivers confiscated their belongings before deportation.

Ali Ahmad, a deported migrant, added, “We ask the Islamic Emirate to negotiate with Iran to lower bus fares. In Iranian camps, money is forcibly taken from Afghans.”

Local news quoted Abdul Saboor, another deportee, as saying, “Living in Iran was not possible. Renting a house and going to the hospital for childbirth or treatment was very difficult. Because we are Afghans, medical costs were very high, and sometimes we weren’t treated at all.”

The Deportees Share Their Ordeal in Afghanistan While Returning from Iran

Others recounted harassment by landlords and authorities in Iran, claiming they were stripped of legal protection and denied refunds of advance rent.

Shoaib, a deportee from Iran, said: “They took me to a real estate office, tore up my contract documents and said, ‘You’re done.’ The police were there and said the landlord had the right to do that since I had betrayed their country. I told them betrayal means killing someone or destroying a city, but I came to work and served this country.”

According to local reports, statistics from local authorities in Herat show that nearly 750,000 Afghan migrants have entered the country through the Islam Qala border in the past month alone. 

Most were deported by Iran, while others returned after their residency permits expired.

