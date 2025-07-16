LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump
Live TV
TRENDING |
EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump
Home > World > United Nations Calls For Urgent Funding As Millions in Afghanistan Remain At Risk

United Nations Calls For Urgent Funding As Millions in Afghanistan Remain At Risk

OCHA warns that Afghanistan faces worsening hunger and poverty due to a major funding shortfall, with only 53% of its $3.06B aid plan funded. Millions risk losing aid. As returnees surge and joblessness grows, experts stress the need for long-term development, not just emergency relief.

Hundreds of thousands of Afghan migrants have returned from Iran and Pakistan in recent months.
Hundreds of thousands of Afghan migrants have returned from Iran and Pakistan in recent months.

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Last Updated: July 16, 2025 00:50:42 IST

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has said that millions in Afghanistan are vulnerable to hunger, poverty, and displacement due to a massive drop in funding, worsening the humanitarian situation in the country.

In its report, the United Nations body said that for the 2024 fiscal year, only 53% of the USD 3.06 billion required for the humanitarian response plan has been secured, leaving a gap of approximately 1.43 billion. 

The agency urged the international community to step up its support and warned that humanitarian efforts could collapse without swift intervention. The OCHA appeal comes amid growing distress underground.

Joblessness At An All-Time High In Afghanistan

A young man in Kabul, Hussain Agha Hadri, described how a lack of employment has forced him to shine shoes for the past four years. “We tried hard to find a job. We knocked on many doors, and nothing worked out. We had no choice but to become cobblers.”

“We earned 100 to 150 Afghanis a day, just enough to bring bread home in the evening,” Hadri said. He added that he has not received any aid from any organization and called on officials to help him secure permanent work. 

According to OCHA, approximately 14.9 million people in Afghanistan, about 67% of recipients, have received food assistance, and 41% have received aid across multiple sectors. 

The agency emphasized that without adequate funding, it would be unable to continue its operations at the necessary scale.

Afghan Migrants Worsen Situation

The Ministry of Economy has echoed these concerns, especially in light of the mass return of Afghan refugees from neighboring countries. 

The OCHA report is being released at a time when Afghanistan is facing a large wave of returnees. We urge international organizations to accelerate and prioritize their assistance more than ever before, said Abdul Latif Nazri, defense minister of economy. 

Meanwhile, experts have raised concerns about the long-term impact of humanitarian need without sustainable development investment.

These are short-term aid efforts aimed at immediate relief. As we have mentioned before, to truthfully eliminate poverty in Afghanistan’s resistance, we must invest strategically in agriculture, infrastructure, and long-term development programs, said Mohammad Asif Stanekzai. 

OCHA has reiterated its call for international action to fill the funding gap, cautioning that the lack of resources could lead to a significant deterioration in humanitarian conditions across Afghanistan.

(Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: EU Presses Israel For Details on New Gaza Aid Agreement, Seeks Proof of Progress

Tags: afghanistanMigrantsunited nations

More News

US Judge Blocks Rule to Remove Medical Debt from Credit Reports
Veteran Spinner Liam Dawson Returns to England Test Squad After Eight-Year Hiatus
United Nations Calls For Urgent Funding As Millions in Afghanistan Remain At Risk
Coincidence? All ‘Student Of The Year’ Stars -Alia, Varun, And Sidharth, Are Now Parents To A Baby Girl
Sidharth-Kiara Parenthood: In Which Hospital Did Kiara Advani Give Birth?
Mitchell Starc Rewrites the Test Cricket Record Books in Style in Jamaica
Global Glam: Kiara Advani’s Style Reign from Wimbledon to the Met Gala
Kiara Advani Gives Birth To A Baby Girl, What kind Of Delivery Did Kiara Advani Had?
When Siddharth Malhotra Planned A Romantic Proposal For Kiara Advani With A Shershah Dialogue
Harry Potter TV Series: Nick Frost’s First Look As Hagrid Revealed, Fan Say, ‘He Needs To Lose Weight’
United Nations Calls For Urgent Funding As Millions in Afghanistan Remain At Risk

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

United Nations Calls For Urgent Funding As Millions in Afghanistan Remain At Risk

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Top Partners Websites:

United Nations Calls For Urgent Funding As Millions in Afghanistan Remain At Risk
United Nations Calls For Urgent Funding As Millions in Afghanistan Remain At Risk
United Nations Calls For Urgent Funding As Millions in Afghanistan Remain At Risk
United Nations Calls For Urgent Funding As Millions in Afghanistan Remain At Risk

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?