Iran Rages At Russia Over ‘Betrayal’ In Israel War: Diplomats Say Moscow Withheld Jets While Arming India

The recent 12-day conflict btween Iran and Israel has has brought home a diplomatic isolation lesson for Tehran, as key allies Russia and China refrained from supporting Tehran against Israel and the US.

Iran Privately Expresses Dissatisfication With Russia

Iran has not made any public statement voicing anger against Russia. How senior diplomats from Iran have expresed deep dissatisfaction over Russia’s lack of support during the 12-day war.

Hossein Mousavian, a former Iranian diplomat and Princeton scholar, spoke about the ‘Russia’s betrayal’ while also highlighting Russia’s contrasting approach in its relationship with India.

Also Read: Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian Says Israel Tried to Assassinate Him During Conflict In June

Mousavian, who played a role in Iran’s nuclear diplomacy with the European Union and the International Atomic Energy Agency, shared on X (formerly Twitter), “Russia has offered India 117 Su-35M fighter jets and joint production of the Su-57 with full technology transfer—even though India is a U.S. ally.”

Iran Says Russia Transferred Su-57E To India But Not Tehran

This significant defense deal between Russia and India includes the full transfer of technology for the Su-57E fighter jets, enabling India to manufacture the aircraft domestically at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s Nashik facility. Iran had sought similar cooperation with Moscow but failed to secure it.

Mousavian alleged that Russia did not provid Iran Su-35 fighter jets and the S-400 air defense system which it needed to counter the threats from US and Israel.

Russia did not deliver the Su-35 fighter jets or the S-400 air defense system to Iran, despite the fact that Iran had been under threat of military attack by the two nuclear powers—the United States and Israel—for decades, and was ultimately attacked by both countries. However,… — Mousavian (@hmousavian) July 7, 2025

“There is no criticism of Moscow here, as it is acting in accordance with its own strategic interests. Therefore, if Turkey (a NATO member) or Saudi Arabia (a US ally) were to request the Su-35, Su-57, or S-400 systems, Moscow would likely agree,” he explained.

Mousavian cautioned Iran to take a lesson from the recent expericence, gain experience of international relations and work in national interest.

Iran Says Tehran Helped Russia in Ukraine War But Moscow Didn’t Reciprocate

Hossein Mousavian is not alone in his criticism. Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh, former head of Iran’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, lamented that Iran has borne an unfair burden due to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

“When Iran brought balance to the battlefield, the Russians simply said Iran hadn’t asked for anything,” he told an Iranian newspaper, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s claim that Iran had not formally requested assistance.

Also Read: US President Donald Trump Seeks To Avoid Further Military Assaults On Iran