Iran Responds To Israeli Airstrikes With Missile Strike On Soroka Medical Centre

On June 19, 2025, Iran escalated its ongoing conflict with Israel by launching a fresh wave of missile attacks targeting major cities and strategic installations. Among the most devastating strikes was one that hit Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba, the largest hospital in southern Israel. The impact caused major structural damage and injured several people, including hospital staff and patients.

Authorities temporarily closed off parts of the facility to prioritize emergency care and prevent further casualties.

Hospital Strike Raises Alarms

The targeting of Soroka Medical Center has drawn strong condemnation from medical and humanitarian agencies.

Health officials in Israel described the strike as a serious breach of international law, noting that the hospital was functioning at full capacity when the missile hit.

A spokesperson for the hospital said, “The hospital suffered extensive damage in different areas and people had been wounded in the attack.”

Following the strike, the medical center requested that the public refrain from seeking treatment unless necessary, due to safety and capacity concerns.

The hospital, which has over 1,000 beds, serves nearly one million people in southern Israel.

Firefighters reported that sections of the hospital and nearby residential buildings sustained significant damage.

Authorities have not yet released an official count of the number of injured.

The World Health Organization and the International Red Cross issued urgent appeals for all parties to respect humanitarian law and protect medical facilities and civilians.

Israel Responds: Arak Nuclear Facility Targeted

In swift retaliation, Israel launched an airstrike on Iran’s Arak heavy water reactor, a facility crucial to Iran’s nuclear program.

Iranian state media confirmed that the site was evacuated before the attack, preventing a radiation leak.

However, the symbolic and strategic nature of the strike sent a strong message.

This attack follows a pattern of Israeli strikes on Iran’s Natanz, Isfahan, and Tehran regions earlier in the week, which reportedly resulted in the deaths of high-ranking Iranian scientists and military commanders.

Seven Days of Escalation and Rising Toll

This marks the seventh consecutive day of intense military exchanges between the two countries.

Since the initial hostilities, Iran has launched over 400 ballistic missiles and drones into Israeli territory.

Key cities affected include Tel Aviv, Holon, Jerusalem, and parts of central Israel.

Israeli casualties: At least 24 dead and hundreds injured.

Iranian casualties: Over 639 people killed, including 263 civilians, with more than 1,300 wounded in Israeli retaliatory strikes.

Global Reaction and Evacuation Efforts

The conflict has sparked widespread global concern. China and Indonesia have begun evacuating their nationals from Iran.

Evacuation corridors have been set up via land routes into Armenia and Turkmenistan, with special flights arranged from there.

Meanwhile, U.S. involvement remains a looming question. Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei warned that American interference would result in “irreparable damage.”

U.S. President Donald Trump hinted at a possible American intervention, further intensifying regional anxieties.

Diplomatic calls for de-escalation have come from the European Union, UN officials, and Gulf nations, with Geneva expected to host emergency peace discussions in the coming days.

The Iran–Israel conflict is now not just a regional military confrontation—it’s a global flashpoint.

With hospitals being struck, nuclear sites targeted, and the civilian death toll rising, the international community faces mounting pressure to intervene diplomatically.

As tensions grow and military actions escalate on both sides, the coming days will be critical in determining whether this confrontation spirals into a broader regional war, or if diplomacy can prevail.

