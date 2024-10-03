Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 3, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Iran Resumes Flights After Missile Attack on Israel: Reports

In response to the escalating tensions, both domestic and international flights were halted for security reasons until 5:00 AM local time (01:30 GMT) on Thursday.

Iran Resumes Flights After Missile Attack on Israel: Reports

Iran has lifted its flight restrictions at airports across the country, according to state media reports on Thursday. This decision comes after a temporary suspension of operations in the wake of Iran’s missile attack on Israel earlier this week.

On Tuesday evening, October 1, the Islamic Republic launched approximately 200 missiles targeting Israel, which triggered escalation in their long-standing conflict. This incident represents Iran’s second direct assault on its adversary, following a previous missile and drone attack that occurred in April.

Flight Operations Grounded

In response to the escalating tensions, both domestic and international flights were halted for security reasons until 5:00 AM local time (01:30 GMT) on Thursday. Jafar Yazarloo, spokesperson for Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization, confirmed that operations had resumed, stating, “After ensuring favourable and safe flight conditions and the ending of the restrictions, airlines are allowed to carry out flight operations,” as reported by a news agency.

Despite Iran’s return to normal flight operations, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency has issued warnings to European airlines, advising them to steer clear of Iranian airspace until October 31. The situation remains under continuous assessment. Similar advisories were also extended to flights over Israel and Lebanon over the weekend.

Regional Airspace Updates

Earlier in the day, airspace restrictions in neighboring countries were adjusted. Jordan and Iraq reopened their airspaces late Tuesday, although flight traffic through the region remained limited. However, Iran has decided to keep its airspace closed in anticipation of potential retaliation from Israel following its missile strike.

Meanwhile, Middle Eastern airlines have been significantly affected. Qatar Airways and Emirates are among the carriers that have diverted numerous flights, while Istanbul Airport experienced major disruptions, rerouting 19 flights due to the heightened tensions.

India Issues Travel Advisory

The Indian government issued a travel advisory on Wednesday in response to the intensifying conflict between Iran and Israel. Citizens are strongly urged to refrain from all non-essential travel to Iran. Moreover, the Centre also advised Indian nationals residing in Iran to remain alert and maintain regular communication with the Indian Embassy in Tehran.

MUST READ: Israeli Strikes Kill Over 70 in Gaza: Palestinian Officials Report

Filed under

Attack On Israel Iran attack Israel Latest world news World news

Also Read

How Does Marburg Virus Spread And What Are Its Symptoms?

How Does Marburg Virus Spread And What Are Its Symptoms?

Operation Opera: Will Israel Repeat It’s Most Daring Airstrike This Time Against Iran?

Operation Opera: Will Israel Repeat It’s Most Daring Airstrike This Time Against Iran?

Why Is Michael Jordan Filing A Lawsuit Against NASCAR?

Why Is Michael Jordan Filing A Lawsuit Against NASCAR?

Israel Confirms Elimination Of 3 Hamas Leaders In Gaza Strike

Israel Confirms Elimination Of 3 Hamas Leaders In Gaza Strike

R Ashwin Denied World Record Due To Administration Oversight? Big Claim Emerges

R Ashwin Denied World Record Due To Administration Oversight? Big Claim Emerges

Entertainment

Is Spider-Man Spin-Off With Venom Not Happening Anymore? Tom Hardy Shares BIG Update

Is Spider-Man Spin-Off With Venom Not Happening Anymore? Tom Hardy Shares BIG Update

What Role Will Suniel Shetty’s Son Ahan Shetty Play In Border 2?

What Role Will Suniel Shetty’s Son Ahan Shetty Play In Border 2?

Vivek Agnihotri FINALLY Announces The Delhi Files-The Bengal Chapter Release Date- Check Here!

Vivek Agnihotri FINALLY Announces The Delhi Files-The Bengal Chapter Release Date- Check Here!

Men in Black Director Barry Sonnenfeld Shares Hilarious Incident Of Will Smith Farting On Set

Men in Black Director Barry Sonnenfeld Shares Hilarious Incident Of Will Smith Farting On Set

Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR, And Allu Arjun Slam Telangana Minister’s Remarks- Here’s Why!

Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR, And Allu Arjun Slam Telangana Minister’s Remarks- Here’s Why!

Lifestyle

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox