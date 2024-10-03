Iran Resumes Flights After Missile Attack on Israel: Reports

In response to the escalating tensions, both domestic and international flights were halted for security reasons until 5:00 AM local time (01:30 GMT) on Thursday.

Iran has lifted its flight restrictions at airports across the country, according to state media reports on Thursday. This decision comes after a temporary suspension of operations in the wake of Iran’s missile attack on Israel earlier this week.

On Tuesday evening, October 1, the Islamic Republic launched approximately 200 missiles targeting Israel, which triggered escalation in their long-standing conflict. This incident represents Iran’s second direct assault on its adversary, following a previous missile and drone attack that occurred in April.

Flight Operations Grounded

In response to the escalating tensions, both domestic and international flights were halted for security reasons until 5:00 AM local time (01:30 GMT) on Thursday. Jafar Yazarloo, spokesperson for Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization, confirmed that operations had resumed, stating, “After ensuring favourable and safe flight conditions and the ending of the restrictions, airlines are allowed to carry out flight operations,” as reported by a news agency.

Despite Iran’s return to normal flight operations, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency has issued warnings to European airlines, advising them to steer clear of Iranian airspace until October 31. The situation remains under continuous assessment. Similar advisories were also extended to flights over Israel and Lebanon over the weekend.

Regional Airspace Updates

Earlier in the day, airspace restrictions in neighboring countries were adjusted. Jordan and Iraq reopened their airspaces late Tuesday, although flight traffic through the region remained limited. However, Iran has decided to keep its airspace closed in anticipation of potential retaliation from Israel following its missile strike.

Meanwhile, Middle Eastern airlines have been significantly affected. Qatar Airways and Emirates are among the carriers that have diverted numerous flights, while Istanbul Airport experienced major disruptions, rerouting 19 flights due to the heightened tensions.

India Issues Travel Advisory

The Indian government issued a travel advisory on Wednesday in response to the intensifying conflict between Iran and Israel. Citizens are strongly urged to refrain from all non-essential travel to Iran. Moreover, the Centre also advised Indian nationals residing in Iran to remain alert and maintain regular communication with the Indian Embassy in Tehran.

