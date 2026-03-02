LIVE TV
Home > World > Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Wife Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh Killed After Injuries From US‑Israeli Strikes

Iran Supreme Leader’s wife Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh killed after injuries from US-Israeli strikes, escalating Middle East tensions.

Ali Khamenei’s Wife Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh Killed. (Photo: X)
Ali Khamenei’s Wife Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh Killed. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: March 2, 2026 19:59:11 IST

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s wife, Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh, has died after succumbing to injuries from US‑Israeli strikes on Saturday.

Bagherzadeh had been in a coma since the attack, which also killed Khamenei himself, along with several members of his family.

According to Iran’s state media, Press TV, she “attained martyrdom” following the incident. The 86-year-old Khamenei had led Iran as Supreme Leader since 1989, and the strikes have now claimed the lives of multiple members of his immediate family, deepening the crisis in the region.

(This is a breaking news story..)

First published on: Mar 2, 2026 7:44 PM IST
Tags: ayatollah ali khameneiAyatollah Ali Khamenei wifehome-hero-pos-1iranMansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh

