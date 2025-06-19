Iran Taps New IRGC Intelligence Chief As Tensions With Israel Escalate

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards promoted Brigadier General Majid Khadami on Thursday to replace the late Mohammed Kazemi as head of IRGC intelligence, according to state news agency IRNA. IRGC commander Maj. Gen. Mohammad Pakpour confirmed the appointment after the surprise loss of two senior officers Kazemi, Hassan Mohaghegh, and Mohsen Bagheri in an Israeli strike last Sunday.

Pakpour, who took over from former commander Hossein Salami following his June 13 death in another strike, credited the martyred leaders for “significant growth in all aspects of intelligence” under their command.

Leadership Shake-Up Amid Intensifying Strikes

Pakpour assumed command shortly after Israel designated Iran’s nuclear and military installations as strike targets. Following the strike that killed Kazemi and his colleagues, IRNA noted that Pakpour now oversees intelligence planning. He highlighted the strides made “during the years that our martyred commanders Kazemi and Mohaghegh led the IRGC Intelligence.” Iran swiftly replaced its leadership to maintain operational continuity amid escalating conflict with Israel.

Israel-Iran Strikes Fuel High-Stakes Retaliation

Israel claimed the missile strikes aimed to destroy nuclear-capable facilities, alleging Iran neared weaponization—a charge Tehran denies. The drone-and-missile assaults killed “several top Iranian officials,” prompting Iran to retaliate by targeting infrastructure within Israel, including a hospital, as stated on Thursday. These tit-for-tat strikes have ignited concerns of a spiraling Middle Eastern warfare.

Upon assuming command, Pakpour warned Israel against further aggression. Iranian media quoted him invoking a stark message from Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei regarding revenge. “We will open the gates of hell,” Pakpour said, underscoring Tehran’s resolve. Earlier Israeli rhetoric even hinted at targeting Khamenei, further raising tensions. Analysts view Khadami’s appointment as a key move to bolster IRGC’s operational capacity amid rapid escalation.