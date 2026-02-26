LIVE TV
Home > World > Iran-US War Fears Surge: US Warships Move Into Open Sea, Fifth Fleet Empties Bahrain Base Ahead Of Another Round Of High-Stakes Nuclear Talks

Iran-US War Fears Surge: US Warships Move Into Open Sea, Fifth Fleet Empties Bahrain Base Ahead Of Another Round Of High-Stakes Nuclear Talks

Iran-US War Clouds: All US naval ships from the US Fifth Fleet base in Bahrain have moved into open waters as tensions with Tehran surge. The repositioning comes just before fresh nuclear talks in Geneva, mediated by Oman. Officials including Marco Rubio warn of missile risks, while Donald Trump signals diplomacy with firm red lines.

US warships leave Bahrain base ahead of Iran talks in Geneva. Photo: X.
US warships leave Bahrain base ahead of Iran talks in Geneva. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: February 26, 2026 11:27:37 IST

Iran-US War Fears Surge: US Warships Move Into Open Sea, Fifth Fleet Empties Bahrain Base Ahead Of Another Round Of High-Stakes Nuclear Talks

Iran-US War Clouds: All United States naval vessels stationed at the headquarters of the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain have reportedly moved out of port and into open waters, as tensions between Washington and Tehran escalate ahead of a fresh round of nuclear negotiations.

Satellite imagery analysed by the experts on Wednesday, February 25, showed that the harbour at the American naval facility was empty after US warships departed the base. The vessels are typically docked at Naval Support Activity Bahrain, which serves as the operational hub for American naval forces in the region.

The repositioning comes just before scheduled US–Iran talks in Geneva on Thursday, mediated by Oman.

Strategic Importance Of US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain Amid Iran-US War Clouds

The Fifth Fleet oversees American naval operations across roughly 2.5 million square miles of strategically vital waterways in the Middle East. Its area of responsibility includes the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Gulf of Aden, Red Sea, and the Arabian Sea.

The command zone also covers some of the world’s most critical maritime choke points, including the Strait of Hormuz, the Suez Canal, and the Bab al-Mandeb Strait.

Experts view the movement of ships into open waters as a standard force protection measure designed to make naval assets less vulnerable to potential missile or drone attacks.

Iran-US Nuclear Talks Continue

The United States and Iran are set to resume negotiations in Geneva, with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stating that discussions will largely focus on Tehran’s nuclear programme.

Rubio also warned that Iran is attempting to develop intercontinental ballistic missiles and said it would be a “big problem” if Tehran refuses to negotiate on missile capabilities.

“Iran poses a very grave threat to the US, and has been for a really long time,” Rubio said. “Iran is not enriching right now but they’re trying to get to the point where they ultimately can.”

Donald Trump Signals Diplomacy Preference But Issues Warning

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said he prefers resolving the confrontation with Iran through diplomacy, while maintaining that Washington cannot allow Tehran to obtain nuclear weapons.

Trump also criticised Iran, calling it the “world’s no 1 sponsor of terrorism.”

Also Read: Trump Imposes Fresh Set Of Sanctions On Iran Targeting Individuals, Entities And Tankers Ahead Of Geneva Talks

First published on: Feb 26, 2026 8:18 AM IST
Iran-US War Fears Surge: US Warships Move Into Open Sea, Fifth Fleet Empties Bahrain Base Ahead Of Another Round Of High-Stakes Nuclear Talks

Iran-US War Fears Surge: US Warships Move Into Open Sea, Fifth Fleet Empties Bahrain Base Ahead Of Another Round Of High-Stakes Nuclear Talks
Iran-US War Fears Surge: US Warships Move Into Open Sea, Fifth Fleet Empties Bahrain Base Ahead Of Another Round Of High-Stakes Nuclear Talks
Iran-US War Fears Surge: US Warships Move Into Open Sea, Fifth Fleet Empties Bahrain Base Ahead Of Another Round Of High-Stakes Nuclear Talks
Iran-US War Fears Surge: US Warships Move Into Open Sea, Fifth Fleet Empties Bahrain Base Ahead Of Another Round Of High-Stakes Nuclear Talks

QUICK LINKS