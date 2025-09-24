LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ind vs ban DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur ind vs ban DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur ind vs ban DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur ind vs ban DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ind vs ban DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur ind vs ban DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur ind vs ban DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur ind vs ban DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur
LIVE TV
Home > World > Iran will never seek to build a nuclear bomb: President Masoud Pezeshkian at UNGA

Iran will never seek to build a nuclear bomb: President Masoud Pezeshkian at UNGA

Iran will never seek to build a nuclear bomb: President Masoud Pezeshkian at UNGA

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 24, 2025 23:19:07 IST

New York [US], September 24 (ANI): Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, in his address at the United Nations General Assembly, has said that Iran has “never sought and will never seek to build a nuclear bomb”.

“I hereby declare once more before this assembly that Iran has never sought and will never seek to build a nuclear bomb,” he said.

He also voiced strong criticism of Israel’s actions, particularly over its occupation of Palestinian territories and rhetoric around the creation of a “greater Israel.” “After nearly two years of genocide, mass starvation, the perpetuation of apartheid within the occupied territories and aggression against its neighbours, the ludicrous and delusional scheme of a ‘greater Israel’ is being proclaimed with brazenness by the highest echelons of that regime,” he stated.

Pezeshkian accused Israel of abandoning diplomacy in favour of force. “Israel and its sponsors no longer even content themselves with normalisation through political means. Rather, they impose their presence through naked force, and have styled it peace through strength,” he added.

Turning to Europe, Pezeshkian strongly condemned recent efforts by the UK, France, and Germany to reimpose United Nations sanctions on Iran in response to its nuclear programme. He accused them of acting in bad faith and bypassing their legal obligations under the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“They sought to portray Iran’s lawful remedial measures taken in response to the United States’ withdrawal from the JCPOA and to Europe’s breach and other incapacity as a gross violation,” he said.

His remarks came on the second day of the UN General Assembly’s annual General Debate, where global leaders gathered to discuss pressing international issues. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: iranian presidentmasoud pezeshkiannew yorkpezeshkianun-sanctionsUNGAunited statesunited-nations-general-assembly

RELATED News

Dallas ICE Shooting: Why Jimmy Kimmel And Gavin Newsom’s Old Remarks Are Trending Again
Will Iran Seek To Build A Nuclear Bomb? Iranian President Pezeshkian Provides Big Update In His UNGA Speech, Says…
"Don't stay silent while Russia keeps dragging this war on": Zelenskyy urges global leaders at UNGA
At UNGA, Zelenskyy questions UN's effectiveness, says "weapons decide who survives"
World leaders gather for second day of UNGA 80th session in New York

LATEST NEWS

Asia Cup 2025 Final: Team India Qualifies After Defeating Bangladesh By 41 Runs!
CBSE Boards 10th Exam Date Sheet 2026 OUT: Click Here For Important Updates on Subject Wise Exam Datesheet Tentative Schedule
Aarambh Sharad Ratri Ahmedabad Kicks Off Navratri 2025 in Style
MiG-21: Six decades of glory shown at Chandigarh Air Base before fighter jets' final retirement on Sept 26
Iran will never seek to build a nuclear bomb: President Masoud Pezeshkian at UNGA
Ammy Virk's Punjabi film 'Godday Godday Chaa 2' to be released on October 22
'OG' Premiere: Pawan Kalyan fans gather in large numbers outside theatres in Hyderabad
Illicit economies pose transnational threat: FICCI CASCADE calls for stronger enforcement and global collaboration
Asia Cup: Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman makes history, becomes fourth player to join special T20I club
WATCH: Did Rinku Singh Act As Unexpected Mediator Between Abhishek Sharma And Haris Rauf In India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025?
Iran will never seek to build a nuclear bomb: President Masoud Pezeshkian at UNGA

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Iran will never seek to build a nuclear bomb: President Masoud Pezeshkian at UNGA

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Iran will never seek to build a nuclear bomb: President Masoud Pezeshkian at UNGA
Iran will never seek to build a nuclear bomb: President Masoud Pezeshkian at UNGA
Iran will never seek to build a nuclear bomb: President Masoud Pezeshkian at UNGA
Iran will never seek to build a nuclear bomb: President Masoud Pezeshkian at UNGA

QUICK LINKS