Iran will never seek to build a nuclear bomb: President Masoud Pezeshkian at UNGA

New York [US], September 24 (ANI): Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, in his address at the United Nations General Assembly, has said that Iran has “never sought and will never seek to build a nuclear bomb”.

“I hereby declare once more before this assembly that Iran has never sought and will never seek to build a nuclear bomb,” he said.

He also voiced strong criticism of Israel’s actions, particularly over its occupation of Palestinian territories and rhetoric around the creation of a “greater Israel.” “After nearly two years of genocide, mass starvation, the perpetuation of apartheid within the occupied territories and aggression against its neighbours, the ludicrous and delusional scheme of a ‘greater Israel’ is being proclaimed with brazenness by the highest echelons of that regime,” he stated.

Pezeshkian accused Israel of abandoning diplomacy in favour of force. “Israel and its sponsors no longer even content themselves with normalisation through political means. Rather, they impose their presence through naked force, and have styled it peace through strength,” he added.

Turning to Europe, Pezeshkian strongly condemned recent efforts by the UK, France, and Germany to reimpose United Nations sanctions on Iran in response to its nuclear programme. He accused them of acting in bad faith and bypassing their legal obligations under the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“They sought to portray Iran’s lawful remedial measures taken in response to the United States’ withdrawal from the JCPOA and to Europe’s breach and other incapacity as a gross violation,” he said.

His remarks came on the second day of the UN General Assembly’s annual General Debate, where global leaders gathered to discuss pressing international issues. (ANI)

