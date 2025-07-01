Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill
Live TV
TRENDING |
gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill
Home > World > Iranian Hackers Threaten To Release Stolen Mails Of Trump’s Close Aides

Iranian Hackers Threaten To Release Stolen Mails Of Trump’s Close Aides

An Iranian hacking group, "Robert," has threatened to release stolen emails from Trump allies Susie Wiles and Roger Stone. The U.S. Cybersecurity Agency dismissed the threat as propaganda aimed at damaging Trump and discrediting his associates. This comes amid rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran after Trump's military strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

Published By: Aditya Wadhawan
Last Updated: July 1, 2025 18:18:58 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

New Delhi, July 1: An Iranian hacking group that hacked US President Donald Trump’s 2024 election campaign has threatened to release a batch of emails stolen from Susie Wiles, White House chief of staff and advisor Roger Stone. The hackers who operated under the pseudonym, ‘Robert’ did not provide information about the content of the emails or when do they plan to release them. Both Wiles and Stone are Trump’s long time aides.      

“A hostile foreign adversary was threatening to illegally exploit purportedly stolen and unverified material in an effort to distract, discredit and divide. The so-called cyber-attack is nothing more than digital propaganda and the targets are no coincidence.

It is designed to damage President Trump and discredit honourable public servants who serve America with distinction,” said Marci McCarthy, spokesperson, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) of US.  

The US Justice Department under the Biden administration accused three members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps of being behind a leak that ultimately did not disrupt the presidential election in the month of September last year.  The latest threat comes at a time when there are increased tensions between the two countries after Trump ordered strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities in Fordow, Isfahan and Natanz.

You Might Be Interested In

Also Read:  Donald Trump’s DOGE Tiranargetting SEC Policy as Department Eyes SPAC Rules: Report

Tags: donald trumphome_hero_pos_5iraninan hackers
Advertisement

More News

What Lies Ahead For Lionel Messi And Inter Miami After Club World Cup Exit
Israel’s Military Chief Urges Restraint, Warns Gaza Offensive Could Endanger Hostages
National Doctors’ Day 2025: AI In Medicine Tool Or Threat? What Doctors Want You to Know
Why Are Meta Stocks Soaring After The Launch Of Its New Superintelligence AI Dream Team?
Staying In Red Bull Or Joining Mercedes? Max Might Leave Red Bull Despite Exit Clauses
Is Pickleball the Matcha of Sports? A Social, Accessible Game Gaining Widespread Popularity
RailOne App Launched By Indian Railways: Book Tickets, Order Food And More In One App
Poland to Temporarily Reinstate Border Controls With Germany and Lithuania
India vs England: Ben Stokes Hails Rishabh Pant’s Exceptional Talent Says ‘Let That Type Of Talent Be Free’
Jurassic World Rebirth Fan Reviews: Internet Calls Scarlett Johansson Starrer Tired And Unoriginal

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?