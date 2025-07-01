Iranian Hackers Threaten To Release Stolen Mails Of Trump’s Close Aides

New Delhi, July 1: An Iranian hacking group that hacked US President Donald Trump’s 2024 election campaign has threatened to release a batch of emails stolen from Susie Wiles, White House chief of staff and advisor Roger Stone. The hackers who operated under the pseudonym, ‘Robert’ did not provide information about the content of the emails or when do they plan to release them. Both Wiles and Stone are Trump’s long time aides.

“A hostile foreign adversary was threatening to illegally exploit purportedly stolen and unverified material in an effort to distract, discredit and divide. The so-called cyber-attack is nothing more than digital propaganda and the targets are no coincidence.

It is designed to damage President Trump and discredit honourable public servants who serve America with distinction,” said Marci McCarthy, spokesperson, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) of US.

The US Justice Department under the Biden administration accused three members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps of being behind a leak that ultimately did not disrupt the presidential election in the month of September last year. The latest threat comes at a time when there are increased tensions between the two countries after Trump ordered strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities in Fordow, Isfahan and Natanz.

