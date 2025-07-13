LIVE TV
Home > World > Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian Says Israel Plotted To Kill Him

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian Says Israel Plotted To Kill Him

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian survived an Israeli airstrike on June 15 during a top-level meeting. He sustained minor leg injuries while escaping. Iran suspects insider help due to the strike’s precision. Pezeshkian confirmed the assassination attempt in an interview, calling it a failed effort.

Iran's president suffered light injuries during the Israeli strikes.

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Last Updated: July 13, 2025 23:06:35 IST

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian barely survived an assassination attempt by Israel on June 15, local media reports said.

Reportedly, Pezeshkian was inside the Supreme National Security Council and attending a meeting when Israeli air strikes occurred.

The air strikes wounded President Masoud Pezeshkian, but it was minor in nature, an official said, according to media reports.

Experts view the strikes as an attempt to topple the Israeli regime.

Iran-Israel Tension: How Did Israel Target the Iranian President?

An Israeli official also warned Israel that it will be “paying a price” for the strikes, reports quoted him as saying.

The strike was carried out shortly before noon during a meeting attended by the heads of the executive, legislative, and judicial branches of the government along with other senior officials.

Various key members of the Iranian government were present in the council when the strikes were reported.

This includes the chiefs of the executive, legislative, and judicial departments of the government and multiple senior officials.

Israel started the attack by launching as many as six missiles, which hit the building’s entry and exit gates, which is viewed as a tactic to stop any kind of escape route and choke the people inside the building.

However, the officials found a way to leave the building through an emergency exit, but the president suffered leg injuries as he was on his way out, reports added.

Widespread Damage In Iran Due To Israeli Strikes

The Iranian authorities have now launched an inquiry into the possibility of Israeli spies in the building, who might have aided Israel to attack with such precision, reports said.

Last week, Pezeshkian said in an interview with US media figure Tucker Carlson that Israel attempted to assassinate him. “They did try, yes … but they failed,” he said.

Pezeshkian had also confirmed it in an interview and said that Israel tried to kill him, “but they failed.”

The Iranian president added that he was in a meeting when Israel “tried to bombard the area.” 

Earlier, Israel attacked multiple places in Iran on June 13, in which various military officials and nuclear scientists were killed.

Iran said that around 1,060 people were killed in the country due to Israeli strikes.

Also Read: Israeli Strikes Kill 30 in Gaza as Death Toll From Israel-Hamas War Tops 58,000

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian Says Israel Plotted To Kill Him
